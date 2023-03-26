Courteney Cox says her 18-year-old daughter calls her 'cheugy' for what she thinks are 'silly' Instagram posts

Coco Arquette (left) and Courteney Cox (right) attend the world premiere of "Scream VI" on March 6, 2023. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Courteney Cox, 58, spoke to the Financial Times in a feature published Friday.

Cox revealed that her 18-year-old daughter Coco calls her Instagram posts "cheugy."

Cox shares Coco with her ex-husband and "Scream" costar David Arquette.

Courteney Cox shared how her 18-year-old daughter Coco feels about her famous mom's Instagram presence in a feature published Friday for the Financial Times.

"She calls it… what's that word? 'Cheugy.' I don't know what that means, but I'm pretty sure it means, 'Don't post that!' But she's very proud of me when I'm in a movie like Scream," Cox told the outlet.

According to The New York Times, "cheugy" can be used to describe someone who is "out of date" or "trying too hard."

Cox, who has more than 12 million followers on Instagram, recently delighted fans with a post recreating Gen-Z outfits and asking: "Am I slaying this right?"

The actor also revealed that she doesn't take the social media app very seriously, especially when she's with her friends.

"They are everything to me. I have such supportive friends who don't mind being silly with me on Instagram," Cox shared with the Financial Times. "Laura Dern is one of my closest pals, and if she came over right now and I said, 'Laura, will you do something stupid with me?' She would say, 'Absolutely.'"

According to People, Dern and Cox's children also share a special relationship. Dern's two children Ellery Harper, 21, and Jaya, 18, grew up alongside Coco. In January, Cox took to Instagram to share a photo of the group's matching tattoos. The ink says "go long" in cursive, followed by a paper plane.

Cox shares her daughter with ex-husband and "Scream" costar David Arquette. Cox and Arquette met on the set of the horror franchise, tied the knot in June 1999, and filed for divorce in 2012, according to People.

In March 2021, Arquette told Entertainment Tonight that Coco could follow in her famous parents' footsteps and pursue a career in acting and singing. Arquette added that he and Cox support their daughter's interest in the entertainment industry.

"As long as she does something she loves, that's all we want," he told the outlet.

Read the original article on Insider