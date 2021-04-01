Courteney Ross: George Floyd’s girlfriend tells trial about his opioid addiction and struggles with grief

(Independent)

George Floyd’s girlfriend described how he struggled with an opioid addiction and grief after the death of his mother, part of continued testimony on Thursday in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

“Floyd and I both suffered with an opioid addiction,” Courteney Ross said. “We both suffered from chronic pain. Mine was in my neck and his was in his back. We both had prescriptions. After prescriptions that were filled, we got addicted and tried really hard to break that addiction many times.”

She said Mr Floyd’s injuries came from sports, and stretched from his neck down through his shoulder blade and lower black.

Mr Chauvin is charged with two counts of murder, after he was filmed last May kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes during an arrest.

The defence has argued that drugs in Mr Floyd’s system at the time were partially responsible for his death.