FROM THE COURTHOUSE

Aug. 16

Timothy Maurice Atkinson, dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds. Ct. 2 knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Todd Earl Anderson, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Darrell Wayne Richardson, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Aug. 17

Cassandra M. Schardt, auto theft – theft of entire automobile. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed and pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Zachary J. Huelsman, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 134 days previously served. Fined $386 to be taken out of bond. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 unlawful possession of a syringe. Dismissed.

Kyle M. Nichols, leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Heather Elizabeth Rutherford, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail. Fined $386 due by May 1, 2022. Ct. 2 possession of a narcotic drug. Dismissed.

Courtney Marie Rizzi, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Feb. 17, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Morgan G. Smith, public intoxication – endangers his/her life. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 76 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 76 days previously served. Fined $186 due by Feb. 17, 2022.

Rosalee M. House, criminal trespass. Ct. 2 public intoxication – harassing, annoying, alarming. Dismissed. Ct. 3 resisting law enforcement. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail with credit 146 days previously served. Fined $18 due by March 1, 2022.

Aug. 18

Garrett Allen Keith, failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Kyle D. Schepers, resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail with credit for six days previously served. Fined $186 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 2 leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Ct. 3 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Ct. 4 driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Dismissed. Ct. 5 operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail with credit for six days previously served. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 6 habitual offender. Dismissed.

Edward Allen Aikman, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Nov. 18; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Matthew Jacob Jeffries, theft with a prior conviction. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail with 545 days suspended. Fined $386 due by Nov. 18; 545 days formal probation. Ct. 2 counterfeiting. Dismissed.

George D. Hatcher, leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Jeremy D. Quinn, battery. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 3 domestic battery. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 216 days previously served. Fined $186 due by April 30, 2022. Ct. 4 criminal mischief. Dismissed.

Aug. 19

Aug. 20

Aug. 23

Sarah D. Kern, fraud. Ct. 2 theft where value of property between $750 and $50,000. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Zachary L. Archer, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear. Bench warrant issued for the body of the defendant with bond fixed until brough before the court.

Mendelram Obediah Isham Wright, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Aug. 24

Jordan Taylor Pence, possession of methamphetamine. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Justin Mills appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance and pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Brandi Jo Knight, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Ct. 4 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance and pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Vickie Jo Lynd, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry Brad Swihart is appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Randy N. Whitfield, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Ct. 4 possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints John-Paul Isom as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 15.

Cody Tanner Robbins, criminal mischief. Ct. 2 invasion of privacy – violates protective order. Ct. 3 resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Aug. 25

Trevor Kyle Hall, check deception under $750. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Justin Mills appointed. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 22.

Aug. 26

Graylon Miller, carrying a handgun without a license. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry, request taken under advisement. Defendant released on own recognizance and pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Aug. 27

Lori A. Stalker, possession of narcotic drug. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 3 unlawful possession of a syringe. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Bradley Swihart. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Riley Michelle Lowe, battery against a public safety official. Ct. 2 resisting law enforcement. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and waives appointment of counsel. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Aug. 30

Leslie Lynn Simpson, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Ct. 3 possession of a narcotic drug. Ct. 4 operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Patrick Smith. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Christine Anne Clinton, possession of marijuana. Ct. 2 operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Nick Siler as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 21.

Rodney Matthew Brown Jr., driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Defendant failed to appear. Bench warrant ordered issued for the body of the defendant with bond in the sum of $505 cash.

David Leon Barlow, resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 leaving the scene of an accident – driver fails to immediately stop at the scene. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Patrick R. Deatherage, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Ct. 2 operating a vehicle while intoxicated – endangering a person. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Aug. 31

Ryan W. Kirkman, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail, 409 days suspended with credit for 136 days previously served. Fined $786 due 180 days from release; 409 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Dismissed.

Devin Michael Leininger, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concertation equivalent to .08 percent or more with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 habitual substance offender. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 26.

Tyler Jamison Niehaus, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 361 days suspended with credit for four days previously served. Fined $586 to be taken from bond; 361 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Ct. 3 operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 56 days suspended with credit for four days previously served. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond; sentence to run concurrent with Ct. 1.

Martin Keith Coulter, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $586.50 due by March 3, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Brittany N. Kaelin, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, two days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $286 to be taken out of bond; 363 days formal probation; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program. Ct. 2 operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. To run concurrent. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond.

Sept. 1

Sailor Stephen-Kifer Wolfe, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and waives pauper counsel. Defendant released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Sept. 2

Crystal Dawn Hammond, operating a vehicle after being a habitual traffic offender. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Matt Blanton appointed. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.

Sept. 3

Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. Court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Patrick Smith. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Justin Arnold, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Conner Milo Dehart, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Amber Shaw as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Sept. 7

Brady James Tucker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 resisting law enforcement. Ct. 3 possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Ct. 4 theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.

Nicholas Michael Dailey, theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Dustin Judd, public intoxication – breach of peace. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance and matter set for pretrial conference on Nov. 16.

Sept. 8

Shane Michael Edwards, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail with 58 days suspended and credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Kayla Kinder, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Harold Miller Smith Jr., operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Roy David York, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 910 days at Orange County Jail, 894 days suspended with credit for 16 days previously served. Fined $786 due by Dec. 8; 894 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Sean E. Collier, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Dismissed. Ct. 3 possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 730 days at Orange County Jail, 634 days suspended with credit for 96 days previously served. Fined $786 due by March 8, 2022; 634 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Justin L. Wright, public intoxication – breach of peace. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 122 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 122 days previously served. Fined $186 due by March 8, 2022. Ct. 2 public nudity. Dismissed.

Sterling J. Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail, 172 days suspended with credit for eight days previously served. Fined $586 due by March 8, 2022; 357 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Justin Arnold, theft. Dismissed.

Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Dismissed.

Donald Edwards, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $586.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.