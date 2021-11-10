FROM THE COURTHOUSE

Orange Superior

Criminal

July 21

Jordan Thomas Karnes, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Ct. 2 domestic battery. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Kurt Emerson Sugarman, possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 2 possession of a narcotic drug. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 355 days suspended with credit for 10 days previously served. Fined $786 to be taken out of bond; 521 days formal probation. Ct. 3 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.

July 22

Elijah D. Flick, minor consuming alcohol. Dismissed

Gunner Z. Purkhiser, minor consuming alcohol. Dismissed.

July 23

Jennifer L. Giles, battery. Dismissed.

Taila Maria Gray, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of paraphernalia. Ct. 3 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance. Court takes matter of appointment of pauper counsel under advisement. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 22.

Michael Eugene King, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance. Court takes mater of appointment of pauper counsel under advisement. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 22.

July 26

Dennis D. Baker, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.

Joshua Wayne Arnold, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Kaulen L. Turner, minor consuming alcohol. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Sterling J. Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 8.

Malaki Jack Rumsey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Joshua Lee Day, criminal mischief. Ct. 2 intimidation – threaten in retaliation for a prior lawful act. Ct. 3 disorderly conduct – unreasonable noise. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance and to hire own attorney. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Timothy S. Fortner, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and incorporates finding of indigency and appoints Justin Mills as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Aug. 11.

Rashan Lee Wilson, domestic battery. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance and to hire own attorney. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

July 28

Charles Edward Sieg, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant to hire own counsel and notify the court if he is unable to. Defendant released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

July 30

Lance N. Scherschel, criminal reckless committed with a deadly weapon. Ct. 2 domestic battery. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance with condition of no contact with victim. Pretrial conference set for Aug. 25.

Bobbie J. Turner, theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Paul Matthew Blanton appointed. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Carrie V. Wisman, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Ct. 3 possession of a narcotic drug. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Justin Mills appointed. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 8.

Keith C. Wiseman, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Ct. 3 possession of a narcotic drug. Ct. 4 resisting law enforcement. Ct. 5 habitual offender. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Bradley Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 14.

Joshua A. Taylor, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Jacob Clay Mattingly, invasion of privacy – violates protective order. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Aug. 2

Brooklyn Ann Judd, knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear. Bench warrant issued with bond fixed in the sum of $905 cash.

Trinity Sheetz, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear and there being no service upon defendant, state requests warrant be issued on charge. Warrant issued with bond fixed in the sum of $1,005/10,000.

Donald M. Laeufer, failure to remain at the scene of an accident. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Amy M. Bromstrup, possession of methamphetamine. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Justin Robert Wright, battery resulting in bodily injury. Ct. 2 public intoxication – breach of peace. Dismissed. Ct. 3 disorderly conduct – engages in fighting or tumultuous conduct. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail, 178 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $396 to be taken out of bond; one year informal probation minus time executed.

Donald Eugene Evans, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Patrick Smith. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Aug. 3

Patrick R. Deatherage, nonsupport of a dependent child. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Daniel Guzman, possession of marijuana. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Charlie T. Meyer, check deception under $750. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Michael A. Lee, theft. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Aug. 4

Brittany N. Westhafer, battery resulting in moderate bodily injury. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 265 days suspended with credit for 100 days previously served. Fined $396 due by Nov. 4; one year informal probation minus time executed.

Justin Arnold, battery resulting in bodily injury. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 251 days suspended with credit for 114 days previously served. Fined $396 to be taken out of bond; one year informal probation minus time executed.

Cori E. McNew, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance and pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Aug. 5

Kelsey J. Henderson, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed and pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Landyn T. Adcock, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 26.

Nathan Keith Winings, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of paraphernalia. Ct. 3 possession of marijuana. Ct. 4 resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Ct. 5 leaving the scene of an accident – crashes into an unattended car or other. Ct. 6 habitual offender. Ct. 7 residential entry – break and enter dwelling. Ct. 8 habitual offender. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Matt Blanton as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.

Aug. 6

Devonte Jaque Chatman, operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender. Ct. 2 criminal mischief – damage is between $750 & $50,000. Initial hearing waived. Brad Swihart appointed indigent counsel. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 28.

Aug. 9

Josiah Blayne Asbery, theft. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 311 days suspended with credit for 54 days previously served. Fined $186 due within 90 days; 311 days formal probation; $100 probation user fee within 60 days; $20 per month beginning 30 days after Aug. 9; no use of alcohol or drugs (controlled substance) unless prescribed by a physician; submit to random drug testing and defendant to pay all costs for testing; report to probation within seven days of sentence of Aug. 9.

John W. Adkins, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 27.

Hank Tucker, check deception less than $705. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear. Court issues warrant. No bond set until brought before the court.

Michael Ray Tipton Jr., knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 27.

Jeremy D. Cox, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 27.

Mitchell Thomas McQueen, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Initial hearing waived. Defendant requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry defendant advises he will represent himself or hire own counsel.

Mark Allen Massingill, public intoxication – breach of peace. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 29.

Marcus Jacob Whitfield, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 27.

Joseph Anthony Yopp, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 27.

Darrin Jones, battery resulting in bodily injury. Initial hearing held. Plea of not guilty entered. Defendant requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry court appoints Bradley Swihart. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 14.

Scotty Dewayne Hensley, false informing. Initial hearing held. Plea of not guilty entered. Defendant requests appointment of pauper counsel. After inquiry court appoints Bradley Swihart. Pretrial conference set for Sept. 14.

Aug. 10

Christopher L. Hart, identity deception. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Taylor L. Batts, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail, 471 days suspended with credit for 74 days previously served. Fined $186; $200 DIF; 471 days formal probation; $200/30 probation user fee; report to probation on or before Aug. 17. Ct. 2 unlawful possession of a syringe. Ct. 3 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.

Trinity Sheetz, possession of marijuana. Defendant files initial hearing waiver and appearance. By agreement of the parties defendant released on own recognizance and cause set for pretrial conference on Sept. 22.

Robert A. Knox, dealing in marijuana. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 carrying a handgun without a license. Dismissed. Ct. 4 operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail with 58 days suspended. Fined $186.50; $200 CMF; 363 days informal probation; one year loss of license retroactive to March 17, 2020; refusal expunged; firearm that was seized is forfeited. Ct. 5 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.

Ryan M. Shadle, possession of a narcotic drug. Dismissed.

Crystal Dawn Hammond, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of a narcotic drug. Ct. 3 operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender. Ct. 4 criminal mischief. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.

Aug. 11

Alexander Cole Peterson, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in the person’s body. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Feb. 11, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program; 20 hours community service. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.

Billy J. Cunningham, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Feb. 11; one year informal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Rhnee M. Hood, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 50 days suspended with credit for eight days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Nov. 11; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Anthony G. Phelps, possession of marijuana. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Shawn Edward Rolen, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more with a prior conviction. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail, 543 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $186.50; 200 CMUF; 543 days formal probation; $200/30 probation user fee; completion of drug treatment program ($400 fee); report to probation on or before Aug. 17; one year loss of license; defendant has right to file modification to Class A misdemeanor after successful completion of probation. Ct. 2 habitual vehicular substance offender. Dismissed.

Candace R. Tims, auto theft – theft of entire automobile. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail, 433 days suspended with credit for 112 days previously served. Fined $186 due by Feb. 11, 2022; 433 days formal probation. Ct. 2 unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. Ct. 3 theft. Dismissed.

Karen Cassandra Meier, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Amber Shaw. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Aug. 13

Trent W. Carie, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Dismissed.

Aug. 16

Dante Jarvis Lofton, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Darrell Wayne Richardson, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Andrew Tyler Masterson, driving while suspended with a prior conviction within 10 years. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Todd Earl Anderson, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Timothy Maurice Atkinson, dealing in marijuana weighing between 30 grams and 10 pounds. Ct. 2 knowingly or intentionally operating a motor vehicle without ever receiving a license. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 2.

Aug. 17

Rosalee M. House, criminal trespass. Ct. 2 public intoxication – harassing, annoying, alarming. Dismissed. Ct. 3 resisting law enforcement. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail with credit 146 days previously served. Fined $18 due by March 1, 2022.

Morgan G. Smith, public intoxication – endangers his/her life. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 76 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 76 days previously served. Fined $186 due by Feb. 17, 2022.

William E. Yarbrough, criminal trespass – defendant not having contractual interest in property. Ct. 2 criminal mischief. Dismissed.

Courtney Marie Rizzi, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Feb. 17, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Heather Elizabeth Rutherford, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail. Fined $386 due by May 1, 2022. Ct. 2 possession of a narcotic drug. Dismissed.

Kyle M. Nichols, leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Zachary J. Huelsman, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 134 days previously served. Fined $386 to be taken out of bond. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 unlawful possession of a syringe. Dismissed.

Cassandra M. Schardt, auto theft – theft of entire automobile. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed and pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Aug. 18

Jeremy D. Quinn, battery. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 3 domestic battery. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 216 days previously served. Fined $186 due by April 30, 2022. Ct. 4 criminal mischief. Dismissed.

George D. Hatcher, leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Dillon Shane Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Lacey Maria Kirkman, possession of a narcotic drug. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Matthew Jacob Jeffries, theft with a prior conviction. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail with 545 days suspended. Fined $386 due by Nov. 18; 545 days formal probation. Ct. 2 counterfeiting. Dismissed.

Edward Allen Aikman, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Nov. 18; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Dillon Shane Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.

Lacey Maria Kirkman, possession of a narcotic drug. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

Kyle D. Schepers, resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail with credit for six days previously served. Fined $186 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 2 leaving the scene of an accident – defendant crashes into an unattended car or other. Ct. 3 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Ct. 4 driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Dismissed. Ct. 5 operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail with credit for six days previously served. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 6 habitual offender. Dismissed.

Garrett Allen Keith, failure to register as a sex or violent offender. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel and after due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Aug. 19

James B. Schaffer, resident entry – break and enter dwelling. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.

Aug. 20

Devin T. Powell, theft. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

George R. Clark, sexual battery – defendant touches another person’s genitals, pubic area, buttocks. Dismissed.

Nathaniel L. Moore, possession of marijuana. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: FROM THE COURTHOUSE for Nov. 8, 2021