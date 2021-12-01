FROM THE COURTHOUSE

Sept. 3

Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. Court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Patrick Smith. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Justin Arnold, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Conner Milo Dehart, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Amber Shaw as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.

Sept. 7

Brady James Tucker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 resisting law enforcement. Ct. 3 possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Ct. 4 theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.

Nicholas Michael Dailey, theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.

Dustin Judd, public intoxication – breach of peace. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance and matter set for pretrial conference on Nov. 16.

Sept. 8

Shane Michael Edwards, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail with 58 days suspended and credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Kayla Kinder, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Harold Miller Smith Jr., operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Roy David York, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 910 days at Orange County Jail, 894 days suspended with credit for 16 days previously served. Fined $786 due by Dec. 8; 894 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Sean E. Collier, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Dismissed. Ct. 3 possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 730 days at Orange County Jail, 634 days suspended with credit for 96 days previously served. Fined $786 due by March 8, 2022; 634 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Justin L. Wright, public intoxication – breach of peace. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 122 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 122 days previously served. Fined $186 due by March 8, 2022. Ct. 2 public nudity. Dismissed.

Sterling J. Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail, 172 days suspended with credit for eight days previously served. Fined $586 due by March 8, 2022; 357 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.

Justin Arnold, theft. Dismissed.

Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Dismissed.

Donald Edwards, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $586.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.