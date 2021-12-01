FROM THE COURTHOUSE
Orange Superior
Criminal
Sept. 3
Conner Milo Dehart, theft where value of property is between $750 and $50,000. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Amber Shaw as pauper counsel. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 20.
Justin Arnold, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. Court incorporates the finding of indigency and appoints Patrick Smith. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Sept. 7
Dustin Judd, public intoxication – breach of peace. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Defendant released on own recognizance and matter set for pretrial conference on Nov. 16.
Nicholas Michael Dailey, theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Brady James Tucker, operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 resisting law enforcement. Ct. 3 possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Ct. 4 theft with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Pretrial conference set for Oct. 19.
Sept. 8
Shane Michael Edwards, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail with 58 days suspended and credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Kayla Kinder, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Harold Miller Smith Jr., operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Roy David York, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 910 days at Orange County Jail, 894 days suspended with credit for 16 days previously served. Fined $786 due by Dec. 8; 894 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Sean E. Collier, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Dismissed. Ct. 3 possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 730 days at Orange County Jail, 634 days suspended with credit for 96 days previously served. Fined $786 due by March 8, 2022; 634 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Justin L. Wright, public intoxication – breach of peace. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 122 days at Orange County Jail with credit for 122 days previously served. Fined $186 due by March 8, 2022. Ct. 2 public nudity. Dismissed.
Sterling J. Dickey, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 possession of methamphetamine. Dismissed. Ct. 3 visiting a common nuisance – controlled substances. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 180 days at Orange County Jail, 172 days suspended with credit for eight days previously served. Fined $586 due by March 8, 2022; 357 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Justin Arnold, theft. Dismissed.
Haleigh B. Rodriguez, theft. Dismissed.
Donald Edwards, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $586.50 due by Dec. 8; one year informal probation minus time executed; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Martin Salvador Garcia-Dixon, operating a vehicle after being habitual traffic offender. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail. Fined $186 to be taken out of bond. Ct. 2 operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County jail to run concurrent. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond.
Sept. 9
Jerry R. Taggart, strangulation. Ct. 2 domestic battery with a prior conviction. Ct. 3 intimidation – threat is to commit a forcible felony. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart is appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Sept. 13
Joseph E. Jones, auto theft – theft of entire automobile. Ct. 2 criminal trespass. Ct. 3 unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle. Ct. 4 public intoxication – harassing, annoying, alarming. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Joel M. Stevens, operating a vehicle with a schedule I or II controlled substance or its metabolite in person’s body. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Cory Laben Clark, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear. Bench warrant ordered issued for the body of the defendant with bond fixed in the sum of $505.
Justin G. Murphy, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
James E. Mosier, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty. Defendant released on own recognizance and matter set for pretrial conference on Dec. 8.
Joyce Megan Moulder Morris, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart is appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Sept. 14
Morris R. Butler, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 185 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $786 due March 14, 2022; 185 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Kevin L. Whitler II, cheating at gambling. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.
Darrin Jones, battery resulting in bodily injury. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 289 days suspended with credit for 76 days previously served. Fined $236 due by March 14, 2022; 289 days formal probation.
Tiffany R. Wood, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.
Christopher P. McGaughey, possession of methamphetamine. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Ct. 3 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Ct. 4 maintaining a common nuisance – controlled substances. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Sept. 15
William Andrew Michael Edwards, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 15; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Timothy Andrew Baumert, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 15; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Lance W. McBride, battery resulting in bodily injury. Dismissed.
Jalisa D. Phillips, altered interim license plate. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.
Sept. 16
Kyle D. Schepers, resisting law enforcement – defendant uses a vehicle. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail with credit for six days previously served. Fined $186 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 2 leaving the scene of an accident – crashes into an unattended car or other. Ct. 3 unlawful possession or use of a legend drug. Ct. 4 driving while suspended – prior conviction. Dismissed. Ct. 5 operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 percent or more. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail with six days previously served. Fined $200.50 to be taken out of bond; 180 days at Orange County Jail and balance to be on home incarceration through Dubois County. Ct. 6 habitual offender. Dismissed.
Jonathan Amabile, possession of a narcotic drug. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 14.
Harold Wayne Lincoln Jr., invasion of privacy – violates protective order. Ct. 2 criminal mischief. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 14.
Sept. 20
Erwin Q. Richardson Jr., theft. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Amber Shaw appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 17.
Kyle M. Nichols, residential entry – break and enter dwelling. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Brad Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 14.
Michelle K. Cox, dog bite liability – bodily injury to another person. Initial hearing held. Defendant failed to appear. Bench warrant ordered issued for the body of the defendant with no bond fixed until brought before the court.
Abigail F. Vandyk, possession of a controlled substance – possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
Ian Michael Hill, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
Amber L. Hill, possession of marijuana. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
William Todd Bolin, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
Jason A. Phillips, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concertation equivalent to .15 percent or more. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
Kimberly Cunningham, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 10.
Sept. 21
Christine Anne Clinton, criminal trespass. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Ct. 3 operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 48 days suspended with credit for 12 days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by March 21; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program; stay off the property of victim.
James D. Thompson, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $486.50 due by March 21; one year informal probation minus time executed.
Erica Nicole Elkins, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by March 21, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program. Ct. 2 driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 3 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.
Jace T. McKinney, criminal trespass. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $396 due by Dec. 21; one year informal probation.
Michael M. Arnold, battery resulting in bodily injury. Ct. 2 battery resulting in bodily injury. Dismissed.
Zachary L. Archer, driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Ct. 2 driving while suspended with a prior conviction. Initial hearing waived. Pretrial conference set for Dec. 1.
Andrew Painter, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 353 days suspended with credit for 22 days previously served. Fined $486 to be taken out of bond; 343 days formal probation.
Rodney Lee Jewell, possession of methamphetamine. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 545 days at Orange County Jail, 541 days suspended with credit for four days previously served. Fined $986 to be taken out of bond; 541 days formal probation; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program. Ct. 2 possession of marijuana. Dismissed.
Norma Sue Owen, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concertation equivalent to .15 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 365 days at Orange County Jail, 363 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by Dec. 21; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Mackenzie S. Shaw, carrying a handgun without a license. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.
Albert Begay, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry defendant does not qualify for appointment of pauper counsel. Defendant is released on own recognizance. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 3.
Devin L. Coomer, possession of a narcotic drug. Initial hearing held. Defendant enters plea of not guilty and requests appointment of pauper counsel. After due inquiry Bradley Swihart appointed. Pretrial conference set for Nov. 16.
Sept. 22
Michael Shane Taflinger II, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by March 22, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Sharlene R. Morrison, theft. Ct. 2 criminal mischief. Pretrial diversion agreement filed.
Michael Eugene King, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by March 22, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Mitchell Thomas McQueen, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration equivalent to .08 percent or more. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $586.50 due by March 22, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; assessment by Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
Michael Eugene King, operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Defendant enters plea of guilty pursuant to plea agreement. Sentenced to 60 days at Orange County Jail, 58 days suspended with credit for two days previously served. Fined $886.50 due by March 22, 2022; one year informal probation minus time executed; enroll in, pay for and successfully complete Orange County Courts Alcohol and Drug Program.
This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: FROM THE COURTHOUSE for Nov. 29, 2021