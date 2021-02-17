Courthouse closed, several felony cases postponed

Feb. 16—The winter weather has once again postponed court cases and closed the Payne County Courthouse.

The following cases were set to appear before Judge Stephen Kistler on Tuesday:

Henry Calum Emerald Moon, 24, of Stillwater, was charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

The alleged offense dates back to 2019, but charges against Moon were filed in 2020.

Moon has several cases filed against him for this charge that were filed last year, some with multiple counts of domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Moon is being represented by Royce Hobbs as his defense and the state is being represented by Assistant District Attorney Debra Vincent.

Moon failed to appear at his last court date, so a bench warrant was issued for his arrest with a bond amount of $15,000 and he is currently in the Payne County Jail.

Stillwater man convicted of assault and battery with dangerous weapon has another court date

Joseph Gerardo Vazquez, 36, was convicted by a jury in August.

After several postponements of his sentencing, Judge Kistler went with the recommendation made by the jury of 10 years in the Department of Corrections.

He has been represented by Hobbs as his defense attorney.

Vazquez has made it apparent he is going to file an appeal in this case.

His court date for Tuesday was set for a "motion to amend judgment and sentence."

At this time, a new court date for the motion has not been set.

Guthrie man charged with robbery by fear has court date postponed

Daniel Bruce Farrow, 69, of Guthrie, was charged with robbery by fear after former conviction of a felony.

He was arrested in September of last year after he allegedly committed an armed robbery Sept. 14 at 1402 S. Perkins Road.

Farrow entered into a not guilty plea to the charges against him. Bond was set in the amount of $100,000.

He is being represented by Sarah Kennedy as his defense attorney.

Farrow waived his right to a preliminary hearing and was set to appear in court Tuesday for his second continued pretrial.

Story continues

The following court cases were set to be in court Wednesday, but were also postponed due to the weather:

Stillwater man with history of violent crimes against women has court case canceled again

Robert Lavell Carter, 52, of Stillwater, was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping and domestic assault and battery by strangulation.

Carter has entered into a not guilty plea to the charges brought against him.

He is currently in the Payne County Jail with a bond amount of $25,000.

Carter requested indigent defense and Virginia Banks was appointed as his defense attorney.

He had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 9, but that date was stricken due to the weather.

The date was rescheduled for Wednesday to pick a new preliminary hearing date.

Stillwater man convicted of previous child sex crimes has court date postponed

James Leroy Bear, 56, of Stillwater, was charged with child sexual abuse in 2019.

Bond was set in the amount of $125,000 and he has been in the Payne County Jail since he was arrested.

Bear was set to have a jury trial Feb. 22, but that date was stricken due to the current pandemic postponing jury trials.

He was supposed to appear in court Wednesday for motion hearings.