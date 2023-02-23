Courthouse will have a holding cell for potentially violent individuals in court

Feb. 23—A former judge's chambers in the Jasper County Courthouse will be converted into a small holding cell for potentially violent individuals who are on trial.

Jasper County Attorney Scott Nicholson told the board of supervisors on Feb. 21 that a number of delinquent offenders and people with mental illness are violent or confrontational on the third floor of the courthouse. To ensure the courts have a safe space for these individuals, he suggested a holding cell may be needed.

"Within the past two years, Homeland Security paid a visit to the Jasper County Courthouse and they made several suggestions in a written report that they generated," Nicholson said. "One of the suggestions that they made ... is the fact that we need a holding cell on the third floor."

Everybody has a right to counsel, and lawyers need a place to meet with their clients no matter what condition they may be in. The county's courthouse security committee has decided the judge's chambers in the northwest corner — formerly occupied by Thomas W. Mott — would be the ideal location for a holding cell.

"We've had a lot of families of juvenile delinquents that also congregate on the third floor waiting for their child to come from detention," Nicholson said. "Sometimes friends of the juvenile delinquent will congregate on the third floor. And we need a safe place to put a juvenile until a court hearing can be held."

Maintenance director Adam Sparks received two quotes to construct and install the enclosure: a $7,396 bid from American Fence Company and a $7,780 bid from Des Moines Steel Fence Co. The structure would be enclosed with a one-inch mesh with a handle mechanism key latch.

The other part of the room would have a table for counsel and transport officers to sit. Sparks said staff have already prepared the room by stripping the carpet, blocking a door off, epoxying the floor and making it so the windows cannot be tampered with. Surveillance cameras have also been installed in the room.

Supervisor Doug Cupples asked, "So is this just for juveniles that are potentially violent?"

Nicholson said, "It can be used for mental health patients (too). I know the jailers are in big favor of this room, too. Sometimes we even bring people back from prison to be re-sentenced or sentenced again or to testify in a trial that we're having. And that would be a safe and secure place for prisoners to be held."

To clarify, Nicholson said it would not be used for individuals who are not showing violent or confrontational behaviors. Nicholson also said he and sheriff John Halferty agreed they could amend their budgets to pay for holding cell if need be. Deputy sheriff Duane Rozendaal said the holding cell would be helpful.

"Things got pretty quiet (during the pandemic). Well now things are starting to loosen up a bit obviously. And we're starting to see more deliveries to the courthouse. If we're doing our due diligence we need to make it more of a secure area for everyone here," Rozendaal said.