Courthouse lawn location nixed for Opha May Johnson memorial

Nov. 24—The proposed memorial for Opha May Johnson, a Kokomo native and the country's first ever female Marine, will not be placed on the Howard County Courthouse square, but county officials say they remain supportive of the project overall.

The Howard County Commissioners at their regular bi-monthly meeting Monday made it clear they would not approve of placing the memorial on the northwest side of the courthouse square as originally requested.

The commissioners' decision comes after the county's courthouse security committee met last week to work on an update of the security plan for the courthouse. The committee — made up of all county judges, one commissioner, one county council member, the county prosecutor, the county sheriff and county clerk — reiterated its long-held preference that the courthouse's secured entrance, located on the west side, be unobstructed and free from as many pedestrians as possible for safety reasons, according to Howard County Superior Court 3 Judge Doug Tate.

It's why the west side of the courthouse is largely undeveloped while the east side has both the Charters of Freedom monument and the Women's Legacy Memorial.

The secured entrance is used by judges to enter the courthouse, police officers, maintenance workers and by sheriff deputies when transporting inmates to and from the courthouse for their hearings.

Ideally, Tate said, the secured entrance would be covered and inaccessible to the public.

"There's probably 15 to 20 feet that they're (police and inmates) exposed, and I've seen, when we have a major trial involving some pretty serious crimes and some individuals that have caused some conflict, people congregate out back, and our sheriff's office has had to move those people away," Tate said. "You don't want to have a situation where individuals are gonna be able to come up and intercept that group without being able to notice those individuals at the earliest possible time."

County officials say they're still fully supportive of the memorial, but it will need to find a new home.

The public greenspace the county has proposed for Mulberry Street in front of the Jeff Stout Government Center and the former Firestone building or the current greenspace north of the Howard County Administration Center, 220 N. Main St., have been floated as a possible location for the memorial, but nothing yet has been decided.

The memorial to Johnson is the work of the Howard County Memorial Corporation, which was also behind the Women's Legacy Memorial.

The proposed monument includes three separate, staggered walls, decorative landscaping and a bench.

The first wall will be 7 feet tall and feature a portrait of Johnson in a medallion sculpted and forged in bronze

The second wall will be slightly taller than the first one and feature a biography of Johnson etched onto black granite.

The third wall will be the tallest at 11 feet and include a solar powered Marine emblem that will light up.

The memorial will be created by renowned sculptor Benjamin Victor.

The Howard County Memorial Corporation has already raised the $50,000 it needed to receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

In November of last year, American Legion Post 6 dedicated a granite memorial to Johnson. It sits between the ninth and 10th hole near the Legion building. The day before the unveiling of the monument, the Marine Corps Reserves building at Grissom Air Reserve Base was renamed the Sergeant Opha May Johnson Marine Corps Reserve Center.

