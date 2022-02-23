Courthouse Records

Worcester District Court

Jury-Waived Cases

Judge David B. Locke

Jared Robertson, 26, of 21 Woodward St., Worcester, charged with shoplifting, found guilty, $200 fine, $50 victim witness fee.

Joan M. Therrien, 50, of 84 Eastern Ave., Worcester, charged with shoplifting (second offense), found guilty, $100 fine; and disorderly conduct, found guilty, $100 fine, $50 victim witness fee.

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge David B. Locke

Brenda Yanis, 19, of 25 Hooper St., Worcester, charged with three counts of assault to murder, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete, ax), continued to Aug. 27, on $5,000 cash bail.

Melanie Acevedo, 19, of 94 Eastern Ave., Worcester, charged with disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, continued to Aug. 24.

Stephen Guyott, 49, of 56 Cedar St., Worcester, charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, continued to Sept. 10.

Patrick Windsor, 25, of 605 Shrewsbury St., Holden, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, and failing to stop or yield, continued to Sept. 10.

Claudio M. Ramirez, 33, of 22 Hilton Ave., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued to Aug. 31.

Jesus Favila, 28, of 13 Stoneland Road, Worcester, charged with disturbing the peace, and malicious destruction of property over $250, continued to Sept. 9.

David Yanis, 32, of 1 Poplar St., Worcester, charged with being a fugitive from justice, three counts of armed assault to murder (machete, ax), and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete, ax), continued to Aug. 27, on $25,000 cash bail.

Pablo Rivera, 21, of 84 Eastern Ave., Worcester, charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, continued to Aug. 24 on $1,000 cash bail.

Chennelle Medina, 20, of 84 Eastern Ave., Worcester, charged with armed assault in a dwelling, and breaking and entering a building with intent to commit a felony, continued to Aug. 24, on $1000 cash bail.

Brendon Meadows, 19, 57D Orchard Hill, Oxford, charged with shoplifting, continued to Aug. 24.

Efrain Collazo, 24, of 64 Everard St., Worcester, charged with possession of oxycodone, continued to Sept. 8.

Christina M. Gerolomo, 20, of 2 Orchard Hill, Rutland, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Sept. 9.

Eric Lebeau, 36, of 28 Bancroft Road, Holden, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (truck door), continued to Sept. 15.

Joseph M. Osche, 38, of 14 Colicum Drive, Charlton, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, continued to Sept. 8.

James Dudley, 46, of 3 Wayne Terrace, Worcester, charged with conspiracy to violate drug law, and distribution of crack cocaine, continued to Aug. 25.

Sarah M. Beeso, 26, of 234 Pleasant St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (a phone), continued to Sept. 8.

Thomas Matusie, 40, of 12 Florence St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Sept. 8.

Derrick A. Ayarza, 30, of 25 Park St., Hudson, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, Sept. 8.

Elba Portillo, 48, of 168 Dewey St., Worcester, charged with negligently driving a motor vehicle, and driving without a license, continued to Sept. 10.

Ismael Mercado, 29, of 19 Pleasant Valley Drive, Worcester, charged with unauthorized possession of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Jose Lugo, 53, of 26 Fremont St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), and no inspection sticker, continued to Sept. 9.

Minh T. Huynh, 28, of 3 Henderson Ave., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, failing to signal, license not in possession, drug violation near school or park, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, continued to Sept. 4.

James H. Remillard, 41, of 188 Dresser Hill Road, Southbridge, charged with possession of heroine, continued to Aug. 24.

Kevin Navarro, 22, of 29 Newberry St., Worcester, charged with possession of heroine, continued to Sept. 9.

E. Vu, 25, Worcester, charged with disorderly conduct, dismissed, $50 cost.

Chi D. Matthews, 26, of 590 Main St., Worcester, charged with conspiracy, possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of crack cocaine, continued to Aug. 25, on $1,000 cash bail.

Lydia L. Cintron, 44, of 70 Pleasant St., Webster, charged with disturbing the peace, and disorderly conduct, continued to Aug. 24.

Christian A. Pizarro, 19, of 61 Chandler St., Worcester, charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, and trespassing, continued to Sept. 9.

Eric B. Vanvleck, 32, of 2 Apricot St., Worcester, charged with shoplifting over $100, continued to Sept. 8.

Jorge Marcelino, 20, of 43 W. Boylston Drive, Worcester, charged with driving without a license, found responsible, $500 fine.

Lnarayanan S. Rao, 53, of 26 Williamsburg Drive, Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, and marked lanes violation, Sept. 9.

Chery Rarolfsky, 37, of 12 William St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, and failing to wear seat belt, continued to Sept. 9.

Yuri Aguirre, 25, of 25 Arthur St., Worcester, charged with driving without a license, found guilty, $500 fine; and miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violation, not responsible.

Judge Andrew M. D’Angelo

Emmanuel Nsiah, 20, of 20A Crescent St., Worcester, charged with aggravated assault and battery, and malicious destruction of property over $250, continued to Sept. 1 on $500 cash bail.

Alex Cruz, 31, of 765 Main St., Worcester, charged with possession of crack cocaine, and trespassing, continued to Sept. 9, on $200 cash bail.

James R. Niewiera, 43, of 10 Southwick Road, Sutton, charged with assault and battery, found guilty, sentenced to 9 months in the House of Correction with 61 days credit; and breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, dismissed.

Richard Harris, 53, of 53 Long Hill Drive, Leominster, charged with juror failing to appear, dismissed.

Judge Steven A. Thomas

Jason Marty, 28, of 2 Mott St., Worcester, charged with breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony, resisting arrest, and larceny over $250, continued to Sept. 1, on $2,000 cash bail.

Edward Chrabaszcz, 36, of 43 Van Den Noort St., Putnam, Conn., charged with failing to stop or yield, not responsible; driving without a license, found responsible, $100 fine.

Patricia Vanasse, 42, of 117 Burncoat St., Worcester, charged with three counts of assault to murder, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (machete, hatchet), continued to Aug. 27, on $1000 cash bail.

Gary J. Whalen, 50, of 5 Clifton Terrace, Worcester, charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, found guilty, sentenced to 6 months in the House of Correction; and disturbing the peace, found guilty, sentenced to 6 months in the House of Correction.

Alexandra Orsillo, 19, of 21 Beverly Road, Grafton, charged with assault and battery, continued to Sept. 9.

Wilfredo Camacho, 20, of 181 Tacoma St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, dismissed.

Christian Benoit, 32, of 82 Fox St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of drugs, speeding and marked lanes violation, continued to Sept. 16.

Federico Andorno Jr., 30, of 22 Arlington St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, continued without a finding for a year, $50 victim witness, ordered to attend a driver alcohol education program.

Nereida Otero, 44, of 701 Main St., Worcester, charged with sexual conduct for a fee, found guilty, sentenced to 30 days in the House of Correction.

Matthew Arnold, 21, of 6 Sandy Bar Drive, Worcester, charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (blunt object), continued to Sept. 21.

Perry Mason, 32, of 125 Whipple St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued to Aug. 26.

Judge Robert W. Gardner, Jr.

Benho Pham, 30, of 33 Edward St., Worcester, charged with drug violation near school or park, and possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute, continued to Aug. 24.

David Cardwell, 31, of 1 Poplar St., Worcester, charged with three counts of armed assault to murder (knife, ax), three counts of assault and battery with dangerous weapon (knife, ax), and carrying a dangerous weapon (knife), continued to Aug. 27, on $5000 bail.

Judge Andrew Mandell

Christopher D. Cafarelli, 38, of 148 Millbury St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife, wagon gate), and assault to murder, continued to Sept. 3 on $40,000 cash bail.

David Stvil, 36, of 10 Ferncroft Road, Leicester, charged with intimidation of witness, continued to Sept. 8.

Judge Paul A. Losapio

Bryan M. Erickson, 23, of 1358 Riverside Drive, North Grosvenordale, Conn., charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, breakdown lane violation, marked lanes violation, speeding, and failing to stop for police, continued to Sept. 10, on $100 cash bail.

Judge Robert G. Harbour

Jennifer E. McGinty, 46, of 48 Barclay St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued to Sept. 22.

Judge Vito A. Virzi

Alicia D. Jones, 23, of 50 Franklin St., Apt. 7C, Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, found guilty, sentenced to 60 days in the House of Correction, concurrent with sentence currently served, with credit of a day served; shoplifting (second offense), dismissed; driving with a suspended license, dismissed; driving negligently, dismissed; marked lanes violation, found not responsible; speeding, found not responsible.

David N. Butts, 46, of 117 Day St., No. 2, Fitchburg, charged with shoplifting (third offense), found guilty, sentenced to 10 days in the House of Correction.

Natalino L. Silva Jr., 42, of 141 Howard St., Northboro, charged with larceny over $250, continued without finding for two years with probation, ordered to pay $4,000 restitution; credit card fraud over $250, dismissed; threatening to commit a crime, dismissed.

Ruby J. Middleton, 35, of 2112 Arbor Drive, Shrewsbury, charged with larceny over $250 from a disabled person, continued without finding for one year with probation, ordered to stay away from victim, ordered to pay $50 fine and $400 restitution.

Andrew E. Dineen, 19, of Brookfield, Conn., charged with shoplifting, dismissed upon payment of $100 in court costs.

Kristen M. Moscone, 25, of Lynn, charged with shoplifting, found guilty, fined $100.

Edward S. Whiterell, 56, of 92 Fitzpatrick Road, Grafton, charged with assault and battery, dismissed.

Jennifer L. Reyes, 24, of 16 West St., No. 2, Fitchburg, charged with shoplifting, continued to Aug. 18.

