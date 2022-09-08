Courthouse Records

Worcester Superior Court

Judge Richard T. Tucker

Freddie Toms, 39, of Gansevoort, N.Y., was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 5 to 15 years in Walpole State Prison after pleading guilty to intimidation to steal from a depository and armed robbery (pellet gun). He was sentenced to a concurrent term of 2½ years in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to assault and battery. Two counts of being a habitual criminal were dismissed.

Manuel Armstrong, 22, of Waterbury, Conn., was sentenced to 4½ to 5 years in Walpole State Prison after pleading guilty to armed robbery (firearm). The sentence is to run concurrent with any other sentences now being served. The charge was amended from armed and masked robbery (firearm).

Worcester Central District Court

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge Paul L. McGill

Enrique J. Ramos, 28, of 373 Pleasant St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended registration and driving an uninsured vehicle, continued to Jan. 26.

Pablo Santana, 24, of 18 Hitchcock Road, Worcester, charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, dismissed, $100 costs; driving an unregistered vehicle, found responsible, fined $100; and driving with a suspended registration, dismissed.

Angelo Gandolfo, 23, of 75 Millbury St., Grafton, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Jan. 23.

Mostafa Elgamal, 32, of 76 Harley Drive, Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, driving negligently, and marked lanes violation, continued to Jan. 23.

Michael A. Hamilton, 29, of 41 Oread St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license and stop sign violation, continued to Jan. 23.

Cheryl L. Moreau, 59, of 16 Ashland Ave., Southbridge, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, driving recklessly, marked lanes violation, failing to wear a seat belt, and speeding, continued to Jan. 12.

Orlando Hernandez, 44, of 19 Perry Ave., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, filed with a guilty finding; and vehicle lights violation, found not responsible.

Kory Fitzpatrick, 26, of 25 Tinker Hill Road, Auburn, charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest, continued to Dec. 19 on $500 cash bail.

Kevin Fitzpatrick, 23, of 11 Rollingwood Drive, Oxford, charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, and resisting arrest, continued to Dec. 19.

Judge Janet J. McGuiggan

Sean A. Giedrys, 31, of 15 Washington St., Millbury, charged with malicious destruction of property under $250, amended from malicious destruction of property over $250, continued without a finding for 1 year, ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation with treatment and counseling as recommended by the Probation Department and not to abuse the victim; and intimidation of a witness/juror/police officer/court official, dismissed.

Stephen A. Dann, 63, of 667 Main St., Worcester, charged with indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, continued to Jan. 21.

Michael Blakney, 45, of 3 Church Court, Webster, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and vehicle equipment violation, continued to Dec. 10.

Lee R. Roland, 39, of 28 Carlisle St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, amended from driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), dismissed, $50 costs; and marked lanes violation, found not responsible.

Jessica Irizarry, 34, of 20 Suffield St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Jan. 16 on $400 cash bail.

James Zammie, 46, of 17 Queen St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, continued to Dec. 29 on $500 cash bail.

John Eames, 26, of 206 East Hill Road East, Oakham, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), amended from driving with a suspended license, sentenced to 90 days in the House of Correction.

Mohamed Bamba, 29, of 155 Chandler St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license and having a vehicle not meeting the Registry of Motor Vehicles safety standards, continued to Jan. 23.

Frank E. Abarca, 42, of 64 Crowningshield Road, Worcester, charged with strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery, continued to Jan. 23.

Samuel O. Alvarez, 24, of 48 Arlington St., Worcester, charged with kidnapping, trespassing, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (coffee), continued to Dec. 29 on $1,000 cash bail.

Lamont J. Lungelow, 34, of West Roxbury, charged with driving negligently, driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), failing to stop for police, license plate violation, and receiving a stolen vehicle, continued to Dec. 19 on $1,000 cash bail.

Peter K. Pigulski, 25, of 22 Dustin St., Worcester, charged with two counts of rape, strangulation or suffocation, kidnapping, and intimidation of a witness/juror/police officer/court official, continued to Dec. 22 on $5,000 cash bail. These charges have been dismissed.

John P. Joseph III, 21, of Boston, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (motor vehicle), driving negligently, and driving the wrong way on a one way street, continued to Jan. 5 on $500 cash bail.

Roberto Cotto, 29, of 5 Lowell St., Worcester, charged with driving without a license, found responsible, fined $100; and vehicle equipment violation, found responsible, filed.

Matthew J. Labbay, 33, of East Killingly, Conn., charged with driving with a suspended license, dismissed, $50 costs; and license plate violation, found not responsible.

Jason C. Douai, 35, of 28 Lee St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, dismissed, $50 costs; and having no inspection sticker on a vehicle, found not responsible.

Luis A. Mercado, 40, of 598 Lincoln St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended registration, dismissed, $100 costs.

Michael Donovan, 24, of 346 Boston Road, Sutton, charged with possession of marijuana, continued to Dec. 10.

Francisco A. Soriano, 31, of 4 Lewis St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, found responsible, fined $500.

Rasheen F. Stewart, 23, of 121 Providence St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, and malicious destruction of property over $250, continued to Dec. 29 on $200 cash bail.

Judge Paul F. LoConto

Ashlee C. Pickett, 28, of 363 Cambridge St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, continued to Jan. 20 on $500 cash bail.

Eric Moss, 20, of 24 Knollwood Circle, Millbury, charged with assault and battery, continued to Jan. 9.

Jose A. Santos, 40, of 5 Brigham Hill Road, Grafton, charged with driving without a license, found responsible, fined $500.

Michael J. Russell, 26, of 11 Edgewood St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Jan. 16.

Osvaldo Nevarez-Navarro, 37, of 7 Boardman St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, continued to Jan. 30.

Jamie Cicero, 41, of 3301 Halcyon Drive, Worcester, charged with driving an uninsured vehicle, dismissed, $100 costs; speeding, found responsible, fined $100; driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to signal, found not responsible.

James Hampton, 34, of Framingham, charged with failing to provide DNA database sample, continued to Jan. 16.

