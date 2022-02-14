Courthouse records

Judge John S. McCann

Ruben Muller, 29, of 15 Village Way, Webster, was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in Walpole state prison after being found guilty of armed robbery after a jury trial. The sentence is to run forthwith and not withstanding any other sentences now being served. He was ordered to pay a $90 victim witness fee.

Judge James R. Lemire

Joseph Dinardo, 28, of 376 Elm St., Fitchburg, was sentenced to two concurrent terms of 5 to 6 years in Walpole state prison after pleading guilty to two counts of firearm violation with one prior violent or drug crimes. The charges were amended from two counts of firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes. He was placed on two concurrent terms of 2 years’ probation, to begin upon his release, after pleading guilty to carrying a firearm with ammunition and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. As conditions of probation, he was ordered to remain drug-free, to undergo a substance abuse evaluation with treatment and counseling as recommended by the Probation Department, to submit to random drug tests, and to pay $90 victim witness fee, $65 probation fee. A charge of firearm violation with three prior violent or drug crimes was dismissed.

Christopher Bernier, 23, of 130 Clark St., Gardner, was sentenced to 1 to 2 years in Walpole state prison after pleading guilty to delivering drugs to a prisoner. He was placed on two concurrent terms of 3 years’ probation, to begin forthwith, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to violate a drug law. As conditions of probation, he was ordered to remain drug- and alcohol-free, to undergo drug and alcohol evaluations with treatment and counseling as recommended by the Probation Department, to stay away from the Worcester County House of Correction while on probation, to pay a $90 victim witness fee within 60 days of release, and $65 probation fee, waived while incarcerated.

Jury Session

Judge Robert S. Murphy Jr.

Michael S. Dunn, 31, of 8 Misty Meadow Lane, Oxford, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, found not guilty; and failing to stop or yield, found not responsible.

Jury-Waived Case

Judge Michael G. Allard-Madaus

Keith A. Carlson, 45, of 268 Greenwood St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, continued without a finding for 1 year, ordered to attend a driver alcohol-education program, 45 days license loss, $250 state fee, $250 head injury fee, $50 victim assessment fee.

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge David B. Locke

Travis J. Hintlian, 21, of 1 Beverly Road, Auburn, charged with larceny from a person and larceny over $250, continued to Oct. 19 on $1,000 cash bail.

Judge Steven A. Thomas

Michael S. Bhatty, 27, of 116 Harrison St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (slipper), continued to Nov. 15 on $500 cash bail.

Kristina N. Ward, 25, of 66 Hardwick Road, Gilbertville, charged with two counts of larceny over $250, continued to Nov. 26.

Pablo Rivera, 26, of 16 Bellevue St., Worcester, charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon (handgun), continued to Oct. 17 on $2,000 cash bail; two counts of moped violation and driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), continued to Oct. 17.

William J. Rannikko, 56, of 741 Franklin St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, leaving an accident scene after property damage, and speeding, continued to Nov. 26.

Jose L. Santos-Paulino, 38, of 29 Oberlin St., Worcester, charged with trafficking in heroin, morphine, or opium and conspiracy to violate a drug law, continued to Oct. 26 on $10,000 cash bail.

Miguel A. Hernandez, also known as Luis A. Santiago Rivera,@ 31, of 116 Eastern Ave., Worcester, charged with trafficking in heroin, morphine, or opium and conspiracy to violate a drug law, continued to Oct. 26 on $20,000 cash bail.

Bienvenido Santiago Jr., 35, of 111 Country Club Boulevard, Worcester, charged with driving without a license, found responsible, fined $100; having no inspection sticker on a vehicle and driving an unregistered vehicle, found not responsible.

Hau Nguyen, 55, of 31 Wyman St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense) and speeding, continued to Nov. 16.

Carlos Guzman-Velasquez, 39, of 89 West St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Nov. 14.

John W. Simmons, 29, of 8 Vickie Lane, Milford, charged with driving with suspended registration, driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving an unregistered vehicle, continued to Nov. 9.

Antwone D. Bennett, 18, of 41 King St., Worcester, charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (rocks), continued to Oct. 25 on $500 cash bail.

Joel D. Vazquez, 22, of 4 Lakeside Ave., Worcester, charged with having no inspection sticker on a vehicle and driving without a license, continued to Nov. 28.

Evan S. Ameen, 27, of 24 Iroquois Ave., Hubbardston, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge, a misdemeanor, of soliciting a prostitute.

Corey L. Caraballo, 21, of 3 Henry Terrace, Worcester, charged with disorderly conduct and indecent exposure, continued to Nov. 16.

Danny Choun, 21, of 61 King St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, continued to Nov. 16.

Angela E. Buff, 69, of 1 Kateri Way, Auburn, charged with assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, continued to Nov. 14.

Jai Quan Harris, 17, of 7 Laurel St., Worcester, charged with driving without a license, failing to stop for police, driving negligently, giving a false name or Social Security number to police, and resisting arrest, continued to Oct. 25 on $750 cash bail.

Lemuel Lopez, 23, of 19 Worth St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued to Nov. 26.

Chad A. Cournoyer, 34, of 46 Cherry St., Spencer, charged with driving with a suspended license and having no inspection sticker on a vehicle, continued to Nov. 27.

Robert L. Haynes, 52, of 10 Linwood St., Oxford, charged with driving with a suspended license and having no inspection sticker on a vehicle, continued to Nov. 21.

Kimberly Mathie, 30, of 65 Canal St., Millbury, charged with leaving an accident scene after property damage, continued to Nov. 26.

Justin Clement, 31, of 265 Westhill Road, Marlboro, charged with possession of cocaine, continued to Nov. 20.

Darren F. Sieger, 27, of 4 Newman Drive, Rutland, charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, continued to Nov. 26 on $250 cash bail.

William S. Chaleki, 23, of 3 Riverside Drive, Auburn, charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a police officer, and resisting arrest, continued to Nov. 15.

Amanda Tuccio, 20, of 47 Orne St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Nov. 26.

Helian Silva, 21, of 7 Rutland St., Hudson, charged with driving without a license, found responsible, fined $600; and registration sticker missing, found responsible, fined $35.

Jorge Rivera, 25, of 11 Prospect St., Worcester, charged with distribution of heroin and possession of heroin with intent to distribute, continued to Nov. 26.

William F. Giguere, 46, of 13 Leslie Lane, Millbury, charged with possession of heroin, continued to Nov. 26.

Jose M. Rivera, 30, of 35 Benefit St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license (subsequent offense), amended from driving with a suspended license, failing to signal, and possession of Percocet, continued to Nov. 15.

Juan E. Rodriguez Jr., 22, of 69 Cutler St., Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license and driving with suspended registration, continued to Nov. 20.

Carla Lopez, 29, of 80 West St., Worcester, charged with larceny over $250, continued to Nov. 7.

Andrew O. Callender Jr., 21, of 8 Merton Road, Worcester, charged with aggravated assault and battery, intimidation of a witness, violation of an abuse prevention order, and kidnapping, continued to Nov. 5 on $1,500 cash bail.

Hernan I. Pacheco, 29, of 78 Harrington Way, Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued to Nov. 27.

Judge Andrew M. D’Angelo

Michelle Brandt, 40, of 550 Cambridge St., Worcester, charged with license plate violation to conceal ID and driving an uninsured vehicle, filed with a guilty finding; and driving an unregistered vehicle, found not responsible.

Stephanie M. McDonald, 24, of 30 Nicholas Ave., Boylston, charged with driving with a suspended license, dismissed, $200 costs.

Anthony J. Ashton, 26, of 48 Plantation St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery and violation of an abuse prevention order, dismissed.

David Quintana Ruiz, 51, of 14 Duxbury Road, Worcester, charged with shoplifting (second offense), amended from shoplifting (third offense), fined $200; and driving with a suspended license, continued without a finding for 6 months, ordered not to drive without a valid license.

Julio Manso, 35, of 27 Marjorie St., Worcester, charged with being a fugitive from justice on a court warrant, dismissed.

Wendell Alvarado-Rosado Jr., 19, of 4 Benefit Terrace, Worcester, charged with assault and battery, dismissed.

Sherry L. Goodrich, 39, of 188 East Main St., West Brookfield, charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, continued without a plea or finding and placed on pretrial probation for 3 months.

Mustafa Kahdim Jawad, 20, of 167 Tacoma St., Worcester, charged with driving negligently, continued without a finding for 6 months, $200 costs; speeding, found responsible, filed; and disorderly conduct, dismissed.

Connor S. Bayliss, 24, of 2 Westland Circle, West Boylston, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, continued without a finding for 1 year, ordered to attend a driver alcohol-education program, 45 days’ license loss, $250 state fee, $250 head injury fee, $50 victim assessment fee, $50 victim witness fee; marked lanes violation, found responsible, filed; license not in possession and registration not in possession, found not responsible.

Jacqueline K. Derderian, 25, of 49 Howard St., Milford, charged with larceny over $250 and six counts of receiving stolen property under $250, continued without a finding for 6 months, $90 victim witness fee.

Dion M. Tocco, 47, of Gloucester, charged with speeding on the Mass Pike, found not responsible; and driving with a suspended license, dismissed.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Courthouse records