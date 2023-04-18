Courthouse Records

Worcester Central District Court

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge Robert J. Pellegrini

Yesenia Dejesus Arias, 44, of 86 Cutler St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (brick), continued to Dec. 17.

Rudy E. Vanegas, 32, of 12 Clifton St., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on family/household member, continued to Dec. 11.

Kalin T. Blount, of 33, of 256 Belmont St., Apt. BMT, Worcester, charged with uninsured motor vehicle and driving a motor vehicle with registration suspended, continued to Dec. 18.

Kobina Ansah, 30, of Boston, charged with unlicensed driving, to be dismissed upon payment of $100 in court costs, and driving a motor vehicle with registration suspended, dismissed at the request of the prosecution.

Marcos Lopes, 20, of Braintree, charged with uninsured motor vehicle, number plate violation to conceal identity, driving with license suspended, unregistered motor vehicle, speeding on Massachusetts Turnpike, speeding to endanger on Mass. Pike, driving without registration in possession, and failing to notify Registry of Motor Vehicles of name/address change, continued to Dec. 17.

Orlando Baez Quintana, 26, of 13 Norfolk St., Worcester, charged with eight counts of breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, two counts of larceny under $1,200, disorderly conduct, distributing the peace, larceny from a building, and vandalizing property, continued to Nov. 12.

Rachard W. Dale, 41, of 26 Ames St., Apt. 2, Worcester, charged with failing to register as a sex offender, Level 2 or 3 (subsequent offense), continued to Nov. 13.

Chedalie B. Jean, 39, of 328 Greenwood St., Apt. 222, Worcester, charged with unlicensed driving, dismissed upon payment of $100 in court costs.

Martin E. Mancia Cerritos, 21, of 4 Crerie Ave., Worcester, charged with uninsured motor vehicle, dismissed upon payment of $100 in court costs; driving with registration suspended, dismissed at the request of the prosecution; and unregistered motor vehicle, found not responsible.

Osiris F. Torres, 25, of 2 Normal St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with driving unlicensed or with suspended or revoked license, to be dismissed upon payment of $100 court costs.

Matthew Penhallow,37, of 1313 Pleasant St., Worcester, charged with driving with license suspended, and no inspection sticker, continued to Dec. 18.

Heath Mulhearn, 48, of 250 Holden St., Holden, charged with unlicensed driving and miscellaneous equipment violation, both filed with a guilty finding.

Sean M. O'Doherty, 47, of 35 Winslow St., Leicester, charged with leaving the scene of property damage, and improper turn, continued to Dec. 11.

Laura A. Harwood, 50, of 17 Shamrock St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and disturbing the peace, continued to Dec. 21.

J. Cariglia, 35, of 664 Salisbury St. Holden, charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (keys and ashtray), continued to Nov. 9. These charges have been dismissed.

Ryan Pedersen, 25, of 281 Grafton St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with breaking and entering a vehicle/boat in the daytime for felony, and larceny under $1,200, continued to Dec. 21.

Elizabeth J. DeJesus-Carrion, 20, charged with uninsured motor vehicle, driving with registration suspended, and unregistered motor vehicle, continued to Nov. 13.

Judge Meghan S. Spring

Monica C. Kelly, 37, of 201 Dewey St., Apt. 5, Worcester, charged with strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery on family/household member, continued to Dec. 9.

Jesus Torres, 33, of 69 Haven Lane, Worcester, charged with vandalizing property, continued to Dec. 22.

Rafael E. Peralta, 49, of 2 Richmond Ave., Apt. 2F, Worcester, charged with uninsured motor vehicle, and number plate violation to conceal identity, and driving with license suspended, continued to Dec. 11.

Carl L. Ball, 45, of 76 Prescott St., Clinton, charged with violation of abuse prevention order, continued to Dec. 17.

Timothy D. Porter, 32, of 202 North Quinsigamond Ave., Shrewsbury, charged with driving with license suspended, and miscellaneous motor vehicle equipment violations, continued to Dec. 11.

Scott R. Merchand, 57, of 306 Cambridge St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with identity fraud, receiving stolen credit card, and credit card fraud under $1,200, continued to Dec. 21.

Hang S. Ho,42, of 15 Mount Vernon St., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with possession of Class B substance, continued to Dec. 11.

Marcin Gawrych, 36, of 54 Park St., Oxford, charged with vandalizing property, continued to Dec. 22.

Scott McDonald,58, of Norton, charged with uninsured motor vehicle, driving after registration suspended, and no inspection sticker, continued to Oct. 23.

Darnell Green-Williams, 20, of 227 Tacoma St., Worcester, charged with driving a motor vehicle with license suspended, guilty, 10 days in the House of Correction, concurrent with any sentence now serving, and miscellaneous municipal motor vehicle violation, found responsible, filed.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Courthouse Records