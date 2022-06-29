Courthouse Records

Worcester Central District Court

Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg

Henasi Calderon, 20, of 25 Queen St., Worcester, charged with strangulation or suffocation and assault and battery, found not guilty.

Judge Bruce S. Melikian

Glenn S. McKinstry, 48, of 9 Sayles St., Uxbridge, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, found not guilty; driving negligently, fined $50, $250 head injury fee; and marked lanes violation, found responsible, fined $100.

Jose G. Figueiredo, 50, of 10 Mayberry Drive, Westboro, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, placed on probation for 1 year, ordered to attend a driver alcohol education program, 45 days license loss, $250 state fee, $250 head injury fee, $50 victim assessment fee, $50 victim witness fee; driving negligently, found not guilty; driving without a license, found responsible, filed; and marked lanes violation, found not responsible.

Judge Michael G. Allard-Madaus

Jhon Chacon-Gonzalez, 28, of 18 Hillside St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent and driving without a license, found not guilty; and vehicle lights violation, found responsible, fined $35.

Matthew P. Gaudette, 21, of 462 Plantation St., Worcester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent, found not guilty; driving negligently, continued without a finding for 1 year, ordered to attend the Brains at Risk program; and marked lanes violation, found not responsible.

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge Jennifer Tyne

Michael D. Fleming, 54, of 122 Elm St., Worcester, charged with driving without a license and driving with a suspended license, continued to March 16.

Eugene Rucker, 47, of 14 Mendon St., Worcester, charged with possession of cocaine and trespassing, continued to Feb. 16.

Antoine Armstrong, 31, court records list address as homeless in Worcester, charged with distribution of cocaine and drug violation near a school or park, continued to March 2 on $1,000 cash bail.

Eli S. Delgado, 31, of Lawrence, charged with intimidation of a witness/juror/police officer/court official, resisting arrest, possession of cocaine, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, disturbing the peace, failing to stop for police, and vehicle lights violation, continued to Feb. 28 on $500 cash bail.

Carl T. Dyberg, 49, court records list address as homeless in Worcester, charged with resisting arrest, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, vandalizing property, and possession of burglary tools, continued to March 21.

Corey Adams, 23, of Carle Place, N.Y., charged with possession of a counterfeit credit card, continued to March 21 on $100 cash bail.

Michael P. Urban, 32, of 4 Sycamore St., Worcester, charged with violation of an abuse prevention order, continued to March 14.

Karen Rose Beaulieu, 53, of 600 Main St., Worcester, charged with possession of cocaine, continued to March 14.

Trevor M. Findlen, 41, of Dorchester, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08 percent and driving negligently, continued without a finding. This listing has been updated.

Shanelle K. Richards, 25, of Baldwin, N.Y., charged with possession of a counterfeit credit card, driving without a license, failing to drive in the right lane, and marked lanes violation, continued to March 21 on $100 cash bail.

Bruce Bolivar, 51, of 1554 Main St., Worcester, charged with possession of heroin, possession of Suboxone, possession of gabapentin, driving with a suspended license, having a vehicle not meeting the Registry of Motor Vehicles safety standards, and vehicle lights violation, continued to March 14.

Jordan Coll-Torres, 25, of 22 Romola Road, Worcester, charged with driving with a suspended license, dismissed, $100 costs; and having a child 8 to 12 years old or over 57 inches without a seat belt, found responsible, filed.

Lyndsey Bouthiller, 27, of 55 Ideal Road, Worcester, charged with sexual conduct for a fee, continued to March 21.

Oliver Williams Walsh, 29, of 1 Mellon St., Hopedale, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (laptop), continued to March 14.

Erik D. Saarinen, 38, of 993 West Boylston St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 years old or disabled with an injury and resisting arrest, continued to March 2 on $250 cash bail.

Janerika Augustina Parra, 21, of Providence, charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute, distribution of heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and conspiracy to violate a drug law, continued to March 21.

Lorenzo A. Rivas, 21, of Providence, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, distribution of heroin, and conspiracy to violate a drug law, continued to March 21.

Rene Diaz, 38, of 184 Vernon St., Worcester, charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, continued to March 19.

Judge Jennifer L. Ginsburg

Trezor Twakiramungu, 23, of 4 Wellington St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued without a finding for 6 months, ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the victim and her residence; vandalizing property, breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor, and trespassing, dismissed without prejudice.

Gladys Banos, 33, of 216 East Mountain St., Worcester, charged with malicious destruction of property over $250, dismissed without prejudice.

Alessandra A. Shaw, 46, of 94 North Main St., West Boylston, charged with intimidation of a witness/juror/police officer/court official, dismissed without prejudice.

Judge Robert J. Pellegrini

Abena Danso, 30, of 31 Wildwood Ave., Worcester, charged with exhibiting another’s license, filed with a guilty finding; driving without a license, found responsible, filed; refusing to identify herself to police and giving a false name or Social Security number to police, dismissed.

Freddy F. Soledispa, 41, of 37 Great Brook Valley Ave., Worcester, charged with driving with a revoked license for being a habitual traffic offender, fined $500, $50 victim witness fee; speeding at a rate of speed exceeding the posted limit, found responsible, filed; and driving without a license, dismissed.

Jeffrey J. DeCell, 41, of 2 Horseshoe Drive, Auburn, charged with possession of cocaine, fined $125, $50 victim witness fee.

Judge Michael G. Allard-Madaus

Charles A. Jordan, 31, of 42 Pleasant St., Upton, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon (handgun), dismissed without prejudice.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Courthouse Records