Courthouse Records, Oct. 5

Court news

Worcester Central District Court

Criminal and Traffic Sessions

Judge Robert J. Pellegrini

Richard A. Burke, 53, of 145 Park Hill Ave., Apt. B, Millbury, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, ordered to remain alcohol-free with testing, continued to Dec. 15.

Julian Franco Docimo, 18, of 587 Grafton St., Apt. 2L, Worcester, charged with negligent driving, failing to stop for police, speeding, failing to stop/yield, and improper turn, continued to Dec. 16.

Tracy Hendricks, 18, of 31 Edward St., Worcester, charged with three counts of assault and battery, assault and battery on a police officer, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, arrestee giving police false ID information, and carrying a dangerous weapon, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, ordered to stay away from Union Station, continued to Dec. 3.

John E. Mccabe, 61, of 8 Richmond Ave., Apt. 2R, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Dec. 15.

Nathan V. Russell, 43, of 166 Fairmont Ave., Apt. 2, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, $500 cash bail, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Nov. 1.

Michael J. Laguardia, 53, of 8 Sutton Terrace, Apt. 1, Salem, charged with negligent driving, driving under the influence of alcohol or .08%, marked lanes violation, open container of alcohol in motor vehicle, and speeding, $200 cash bail, continued to Dec. 3.

Bobby G. Hammond, 49, of 4 Decatur St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with distributing crack cocaine (subsequent offense), possession of crack cocaine (subsequent offense), resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct, $1,000 cash bail, continued to Oct. 27.

Trevor S. Williston, 46, of 115 Pleasant St., Apt. 9, Worcester, charged with assault and battery, continued to Dec. 20.

Andrew Bjork, 33, of 3 Cricket Drive, Oxford, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08%, negligent driving. This charge has been dismissed.

Bryan Cruz, 27, of 28 Whitney Circle, Auburn, charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or .08%, and marked lanes violation, continued to Dec. 3.

Marshall E. Hipp, 33, of 17 Bishop Ave., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, $500 cash bail, continued to Dec. 16.

Isreal Valentin, 41, of 718 Main St., Apt. 410, Worcester, charged with distributing cocaine (subsequent offense), and possession of cocaine (subsequent offense), $3,000 cash bail, continued to Nov. 3.

Audrey M. Cromartie, 56, of 14 Birch St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with assault and battery, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Dec. 20.

Nickolas L. Sowden, 41, of 8 Elton St., Apt. 2, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Dec. 20.

Luis A. Castro, 32, of 44 Wellington St., Apt. 208, Worcester, charged with assault and battery while violating an abuse prevention order, vandalizing property, breaking and entering for misdemeanor, and violating an abuse prevention order, $1,000 cash bail, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Nov.1.

Francisco Caraballo, 48, of last known address 25 Queen St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (lit cigarette), $1,000 cash bail, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, continued to Oct. 18.

Jonaidy Vigo, 35, of 508 Pleasant St., Worcester, charged with assault and battery, $500 cash bail, continued to Dec. 15.

Donald S. Lund, 54, of 29 Beans Lane, Apt. 3, Northbridge, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, ordered to stay away and have no contact with the alleged victim, abide by restraining order, ordered to remain alcohol-free with testing, continued to Dec. 3.

Lance Martinez, 34, of 8 Auburn St., Apt. 1, Worcester, charged with two counts of larceny under $1,200, continued to Dec. 15.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Central District Court records for Oct. 5