Worcester Central District Court

Criminal and Traffic Session

Judge Steven D. Power

Dennis Daurizio, 30, of 193 Vernon St., Apt. 3, Worcester, charged with larceny from a person and assault and battery, continued to Nov. 10. Both charges were dismissed without prejudice at the request of the commonwealth with the consent of the defendant.

Meaghan Johnson, 38, of 65 Gage St., Worcester, charged with conspiracy and larceny over $1,200, bail set at $50 cash/$500 surety, continued to Sept. 23.

John Cassidy, 39, of West Hartford, Conn., charged with possession of Class B drug (PCP – angel dust) with intent to distribute, driving under the influence of drugs, second offense, Mass Pike – negligent operations and Mass Pike – marked lanes violation, bail set at $2,500 cash/$25,000 surety, ordered not to drive in Massachusetts, continued to Sept. 23.

Robert L. Pittman Jr., 55, of 11 Arlie St., Apt. 11, Worcester, charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, subsequent offense, and trafficking in cocaine, 200 grams or more, bail set to $25,000 cash/$250,000 surety, continued to Nov. 12.

Julio L. Rivera, 33, of 6 Upland Gardens Drive, Apt. 6, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on family/household member, ordered no abuse to victim, continued to Nov. 4.

Nancy Frandsen, 42, of 43 Nutmeg Drive, Worcester, charged with assault and battery on a family/household member, posted $500 bail, ordered to stay away from 43 Nutmeg Ave. and stay away and have no contact with alleged victim, continued to Nov. 15.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Courthouse Records - Worcester Central District Court, Aug. 27, 2021