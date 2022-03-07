Courthouse worker accused of recording secret video inside woman’s office, NC cops say

A man working at a North Carolina courthouse “secretly” recorded a woman in her Asheville office, officials said.

Dakota James Barker, 29, is accused of trying to capture the woman naked as she got undressed. Deputies said it happened Feb. 28 at the Buncombe County Courthouse, where Barker worked in the clerk of court’s office.

Barker, who had no current attorney listed in court records shared with McClatchy News, was reportedly fired from his job as deputy clerk. The case has left his former employer in disbelief, according to WLOS.

“Shocked is probably mild,” Steven Cogburn, clerk of superior court, told the TV station. “I was just completely frustrated.”

In an arrest warrant and incident report, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said Barker put a video recorder inside a woman’s office without her consent. He had hoped to capture her changing clothes inside the courthouse, according to officials.

Now, sheriff’s office spokesperson Aaron Sarver said Barker is facing a felony secret peeping charge.

Barker, who lives in Candler, was released on an unsecured bond and ordered to have no contact with his accuser. His next court date is scheduled for June, online court records show.

