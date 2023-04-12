Courthouse worker accused of robbing east Charlotte business at gunpoint

A woman who works at a courthouse full of accused criminals is now accused of being one herself.

Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz has learned Mecklenburg County deputy clerk Almeter Bailey is behind bars for allegedly trying to rob a business at gunpoint.

Police said earlier this month, she walked into a PLS Check Cashing store on Albemarle Road, pulled out a pistol, and tried robbing the place.

On Wednesday, court officials told Sáenz she works for the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Court’s office. They said she was suspended from that job five days after her arrest.

Bailey is being held on a $50,000 bond.

