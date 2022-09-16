Courthouse worker assaulted while walking to her car in Hall County

An employee at the Hall County courthouse is recovering after she was attacked at her car.

Gainesville Police say a man came up to her as she walked to her car after work on Wednesday.

The man grabbed and pushed her then tried to get in her car, according to police. The employee was not hurt

Police issued a warrant is out for Melvin Scott Allison, 52, for simple battery.

Jail records list him as 6′00″ and 230 lbs. He was arrested September 15.

Investigators say the parking deck is monitored and is enforced as a no loitering area.

