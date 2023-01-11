Courtland man displayed pistol in road rage incidents, charges say

Jan. 10—COURTLAND — A Courtland man reportedly displayed a pistol during a road rage incident on Highway 14 in December.

Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felonies for violent threats, two misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for reckless driving Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.

A criminal complaint states two people called the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office to report Juberien had displayed a pistol while recklessly driving a Cadillac on the highway.

The first caller reportedly saw Juberien reach his hand out the driver's side window, point a gun in the air, then point it at motorists around him. The second caller reported seeing similar behavior, including Juberien pointing the gun at him.

Deputies used the license plate number to identify Juberien as the Cadillac's owner, along with his address in Courtland and his license for the pistol. They called him before going to his home, with Juberien telling a deputy he didn't know why he was calling before hanging up.

After deputies knocked on his door, he opened his door partway and refused to come outside to talk, according to the complaint. When he tried to close the door, a deputy pulled the door open and pulled him outside.

Deputies say Juberien told them he was driving on Highway 14 with another car right behind him when he did a "brake check thing." The other driver then made an obscene hand gesture and cut him off, according to Juberien.

He then said another car cut him off, leading him to pull the pistol out and wave it out his window. He denied pointing it at anyone.

Deputies recovered the pistol from Juberien's driver's side door panel, reportedly with his permission. The pistol had 10 rounds of ammunition in it.

