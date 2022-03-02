Courtney Campbell racing: Impaired driver was going 130 mph, police say

Clearwater police arrested a man on Sunday who they say was going 130 mph on the Courtney Campbell Causeway while racing another vehicle. Officers also said the man had oxycodone and marijuana in his vehicle and appeared to be impaired.

Bryce Kardan Green, 24, was arrested at about 4:30 p.m. The incident occurred in the 3300 block of the Courtney Campbell Causeway, according to arrest reports.

Clearwater police said they pulled Green over and noticed he exhibited signs of impairment, including bloodshot and watery eyes, slowed speech, dry mouth, dilated pupils and eye lid tremors. He also smelled of pot, arrest reports state.

Green declined to participate in sobriety tests on the scene but did provide a urine sample, reports state.

When officers took Green into custody he told them “he was only going 100 mph,” arrest reports state.

The speed limit in that area is 60 mph.

Green was arrested on charges of driving while impaired, possession of oxycodone, possession of marijuana and racing on a highway.

He was released from the Pinellas County jail early Monday morning after posting $2,150 bail, court records show.