Who is Courtney Clenney? OnlyFans model investigated in boyfriend’s fatal stabbing in Miami

A horrific incident shocked the Edgewater neighborhood of Miami Sunday and five days later cops are still sorting out what happened.

What is known: Courtney Clenney, 25, fatally stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the shoulder during a fight at their apartment at the El Paraiso.

Shaky cellphone video posted by TMZ and taken from a nearby building shows Clenney, wearing only a bra and underwear soaked with blood. Her hands are cuffed behind her back and she is speaking to police.

The Michigan native, who was hospitalized for a psychiatric evaluation, has yet to be charged while police and prosecutors probe the case.

“The preliminary investigation determined that both Mr. Obumseli and the female had been involved in a physical altercation,” Miami police said in a statement.

What is also known about the recent Texas transplant is that she is a popular model for adult subscription service OnlyFans, known to fans as Courtney Tailor.

“Proud Texan! Full-time fitness model and foodie living with my two dogs, Jesse and Ranger,” reads her bio. “I just moved to Miami so I need your positive vibes! Scary BIG change for this ‘lil Texas girl.”

Clenney also has a large presence on Instagram with the handle of Courtney Tailor, with two million followers. A brief post shows her active as of Monday, a day after the shocking episode.

The most recent snap on her Insta page shows the model roughly a week ago in a pink sundress, contemplating a manicure.

“My face thinking about a fresh set of talons… what color should I get?” said the caption.

What is to become of her?

Clenney’s attorney Frank Prieto said his client is a victim of domestic violence and acted out of fear for her life.

“As Courtney struggles with the pain of being a survivor of domestic violence and the aftermath of the events that evening, we ask that the community and Christian’s family allow the police and the state to conduct their independent investigation of the events,” he said. “This is a tragedy for all involved but it was not criminal conduct; Courtney was defending herself and the investigation will reveal exactly that.”