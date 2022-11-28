Courtney Coco's mom unleashes on man convicted in daughter's murder

Courtney Coco's mother unleashed 18 years of grief and rage upon the man convicted for the 2004 murder of her 19-year-old daughter, telling the former family friend she will never forgive him.

"I hate you, and I pray you rot in Angola," Stephanie Belgard cried while looking at David Anthony Burns. "I hope I never ever see your face again.

Burns, 47, of Boyce, was convicted Oct. 31 by a Rapides Parish jury for the second-degree murder of Coco, an Alexandria resident. Her body was found in an abandoned building in Winnie, Texas, and it wasn't until April 13, 2020, that Burns was arrested.

After Coco's mother and four other relatives spoke, he stood and faced the family to deny any responsibility for her death. And he told them they wouldn't find peace because they knew he didn't kill her.

"You know I would not do something like this," he said while standing shackled at the defense table. "You know I'm not hiding nothing, ain't nothing to hide."

He was set to be sentenced Monday, but he refused to waive a 24-hour waiting period mandatory under Louisiana law between the denial of a motion for a new trial and a sentencing. While 9th Judicial District Court Judge Mary Lauve Doggett allowed victim impact statements to proceed, she won't sentence Burns to mandatory life imprisonment until Tuesday afternoon.

All of the family members who spoke talked about how Burns was part of their family through his relationship with Coco's older sister, how he had been a pallbearer at Coco's funeral and how he helped her grandfather when he suffered a stroke at her burial.

Michelle Paul, Coco's aunt, told him a piece of every member of Coco's family died when she did and reminded Burns he saw the toll it took on them through the years.

Candace Churchman, Coco's first cousin born four months before her, talked about how close they were growing up together. She said she now has a daughter who looks and acts just like Coco.

"Sometimes it hurts, but often it's the biggest comfort in the world," Churchman said.

Coco's grandmother, Ina Laborde, ditched her prepared statement and spoke directly to Burns, asking him why he killed Coco. But she also told him she loved him still.

"I am your mumu," she said, using the family's word for grandmother. "I always will be."

Laborde said she was determined to be alive for the court case, having been diagnosed with stage 3 esophageal cancer soon after Burns was arrested. She said she knew she had to be there for her children and fought through every day of her treatment.

She said she still could picture Burns at Coco's funeral and knew she'd have to eventually forgive him because her faith required her to do so. She told him he made a bad decision, then she looked at him and asked a question.

"Do you still love me, Anthony?"

"I love you," Burns choked back.

But Belgard told Burns she had been holding onto her rage for 18 years. As she walked to the podium, she looked at him and pointed to a photo of her daughter, asking him if he saw it. Then she read a junior high assignment Coco had written in which she listed her goals in life.

She wrote that she wanted to be a mother with two daughters and a son, maybe become a pediatrician or a teacher because she loved helping people. She wanted a beautiful home and a forest green convertible Ford Mustang.

"You denied her that. You denied her that chance," Belgard said.

She remembered kneeling on her daughter's grave on All Soul's Day in 2004, promising to find the person who killed her. She told Burns she kept that promise with his arrest.

Belgard told him how much Coco meant to different members of the family and what he'd taken from them, pointing to relatives and others who filled the gallery. Her notes shook in her hands as she read and looked back and forth, from the pages to Burns.

"You did that, Anthony! You!" she said.

She said he'd been hiding under their noses through the years and said he even hid behind the pulpit when he became a youth pastor.

Belgard called him a wolf in sheep's clothing.

"Nothing can fix this. Nothing," she said while crying. "I want my baby girl back."

