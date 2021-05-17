Courtney Love is not happy about Hulu's 'f—king outrageous' Pam & Tommy series

Courtney Love has a whole lot of things to say about the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and none of it is good.

Produced by Seth Rogen and his partner Evan Goldberg, Pam & Tommy will tell the tale of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, actress Pamela Anderson, their marriage, and what happened when the sex tape they made on their honeymoon was stolen and leaked. Lee is being portrayed by Sebastian Stan, with Lily James playing Anderson.

Love and Anderson are longtime friends, and in an expletive-filled Facebook post on Sunday, Love called the series "so f—king outrageous." The sex tape made waves when it went public in 1995, and Love said that at the time, she was working on an album with her band, Hole. At all the recording studios, "the staff engineers, producers, owners were watching the sex tape," and their "guffaws" were "disgusting," Love said. "I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamela's life. Utterly."

Love said the "piece of s—t" series asked to use one of her Rolling Stone covers, a request that she rejected ("I said, 'F—k no'"), and she slammed the project for causing Anderson "complex trauma." She ended her post with a shot at James, "whoever the f—k she is." Pam & Tommy doesn't have a release date yet, but it's safe to say Love won't be tuning in.

