Courtney Love says Johnny Depp saved her life after overdosing in 1995 outside The Viper Room

Courtney Love is supporting Johnny Depp amid his legal battle against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

In a video posted on a friend’s social media account over the weekend, the singer described how the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star saved her life after she overdosed outside The Viper Room in 1995.

The Sunset Strip nightclub in West Hollywood, a hotspot for celebrities during the ‘90s, was originally co-owned by the actor. The incident in question took place two years after River Phoenix passed away in 1993 from an overdose outside the venue. The actor and brother of Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix was 23.

"I don’t really wanna make judgments publicly," the rocker is heard saying. "I just want to tell you that Johnny gave me CPR in 1995 when I overdosed outside The Viper Room."

JOHNNY DEPP VS. AMBER HEARD: 'AQUAMAN' ACTRESS MOCKED ONLINE THROUGHOUT DEFAMATION TRIAL

Courtney Love claimed that Johnny Depp saved her life in 1995 after she overdosed outside The Viper Room, once a hotspot for celebrities. Getty Images

At the time, the 57-year-old was dealing with the loss of her husband Kurt Cobain. The Nirvana frontman died by suicide in 1994 at age 27. They shared a daughter named Frances Bean, 29.

Love revealed that Depp, 58, reached out to her daughter on multiple occasions amid her father’s sudden death and her mother’s battle with addiction. According to Love, Depp even wrote Frances a lengthy letter for her 13th birthday.

"Johnny, when I was on crack and Frances was having to suffer through that with all these social workers, wrote her a four-page letter that she’s never showed me," said Love, adding that she didn’t "really know" Depp at the time.

"Then he sent limos to her school where all the social workers were crawling around, again, unasked, for her and all her friends to go to ‘Pirates [of the Caribbean]’" Love continued. "He did it a bunch of times. He gave her her own seat [at the premieres] with her name on it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Frances Bean Cobain was faced with the untimely death of her father Kurt Cobain and her mother Courtney Love's battle with addiction. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

"I’ve never seen one of those ‘Pirates’ movies, but [Frances] loved them," Love shared. "You know, she said to me when she was 13, ‘Mama, he saved my life.’ And she said it again."

Story continues

Love also noted that while she was taking Depp’s side in the defamation trial, she still had "empathy" for Heard.

"I’ve been the most hated woman in America," she explained. "I’ve been the most hated woman in the world before TikTok and it’s a really… I have a lot of empathy for what that must feel like for Amber. F--- man, wow, can you imagine being her?"

"But if you use a movement for your own personal gain, and you inhabit queer feminist intersectional spaces, and you abuse that moment, then I hope justice gets served – whatever it is," Love added.

Johnny Depp is suing his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel. Getty Images

Depp and Heard, 36, were married from 2015 to 2017. Depp is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 Washington Post op-ed the "Aquaman" actress wrote in which she depicted herself as "a public figure representing domestic violence."

The article doesn’t mention Depp by name, but his lawyers say it defames him nevertheless because it’s a clear reference to the highly publicized allegations Heard made when she filed for divorce in 2016 and obtained a temporary restraining order against him. Depp claimed he never physically abused Heard, while the actress alleged she was assaulted on more than a dozen occasions.

The defamation trial resumed on Monday in Fairfax County, Virginia. Closing arguments are expected on Friday, May 27.