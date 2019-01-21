Is Courtois S.A. (EPA:COUR) A Financially Sound Company?

Courtois S.A. (EPA:COUR) is a small-cap stock with a market capitalization of €9.1m. While investors primarily focus on the growth potential and competitive landscape of the small-cap companies, they end up ignoring a key aspect, which could be the biggest threat to its existence: its financial health. Why is it important? Assessing first and foremost the financial health is vital, as mismanagement of capital can lead to bankruptcies, which occur at a higher rate for small-caps. I believe these basic checks tell most of the story you need to know. However, since I only look at basic financial figures, I’d encourage you to dig deeper yourself into COUR here.

Does COUR produce enough cash relative to debt?

Over the past year, COUR has ramped up its debt from €806k to €5.4m , which includes long-term debt. With this growth in debt, COUR currently has €4.0m remaining in cash and short-term investments , ready to deploy into the business. Moving onto cash from operations, its trivial cash flows from operations make the cash-to-debt ratio less useful to us, though these low levels of cash means that operational efficiency is worth a look. As the purpose of this article is a high-level overview, I won’t be looking at this today, but you can examine some of COUR’s operating efficiency ratios such as ROA here.

Can COUR meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

With current liabilities at €1.8m, the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 7.65x. Having said that, a ratio greater than 3x may be considered by some to be quite high, however this is not necessarily a negative for the company.

Is COUR’s debt level acceptable?

With debt at 29% of equity, COUR may be thought of as appropriately levered. This range is considered safe as COUR is not taking on too much debt obligation, which can be restrictive and risky for equity-holders. We can test if COUR’s debt levels are sustainable by measuring interest payments against earnings of a company. Ideally, earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) should cover net interest by at least three times. For COUR, the ratio of 8.66x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving COUR ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

COUR’s debt level is appropriate for a company its size, and it is also able to generate sufficient cash flow coverage, meaning it has been able to put its debt in good use. Furthermore, the company will be able to pay all of its upcoming liabilities from its current short-term assets. I admit this is a fairly basic analysis for COUR’s financial health. Other important fundamentals need to be considered alongside. I recommend you continue to research Courtois to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

