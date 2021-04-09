A courtroom chair for Derek Chauvin supporters has sat nearly empty through two weeks of his trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Suzette Hackney, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is in Minneapolis for the trial of Derek Chauvin, reporting on the people, the scene and the mood.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin sits day after day in a Hennepin County courtroom, listening to testimony and writing on a legal pad. His note-taking is constant.

I wish I knew what he was writing. Chauvin is apparently on an island, with only his defense attorneys. There is a chair reserved in the courtroom for his friends and family. Most days, no one sits there.

By contrast, members of George Floyd's family take turns daily sitting in the one allotted seat reserved for them in the back corner of the courtroom. Only two reporters are in the courtroom, one pool representative from a print organization and one from broadcast.

The first week of witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, ended with a veteran Minneapolis police officer who explained the training officers receive.
The first week of witness testimony in the trial of Derek Chauvin, ended with a veteran Minneapolis police officer who explained the training officers receive.

Chauvin is accused of killing Floyd last May, kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes while trying to arrest him. The trial, which has concluded its second week, is being televised because of crowd restrictions due to COVID-19 precautions.

The trial has been difficult to stomach. The constant replaying of the video from different angles; the graphic nature and descriptions of how Floyd died; the emotional testimony from those who witnessed the incident – it's all traumatizing.

Maybe too traumatizing for those who love Chauvin. Imagine how Floyd's family feels.

Chauvin's wife filed for divorce just days after Floyd's death, according to a May 29,2020 statement from the Sekula Family Law office.

“This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death and her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones and with everyone who is grieving this tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin,” the statement said. “While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.”

George Floyd's death: Former gang members inspired to help the local neighborhood

Philonise Floyd, left, the brother of George Floyd and other family members along with Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, take part in a prayer vigil led by the Rev. Al Sharpton outside the Hennepin County Government Center during lunch break Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Philonise Floyd, left, the brother of George Floyd and other family members along with Gwen Carr, the mother of Eric Garner, take part in a prayer vigil led by the Rev. Al Sharpton outside the Hennepin County Government Center during lunch break Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

On Monday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrondondo testified that Chauvin continuing to kneel on Floyd's neck once he was handcuffed, lying face-down and not showing signs of resistance was "in no way, shape or form" department policy or training, "and it is certainly not part of our ethics or our values."

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

National columnist Suzette Hackney is a member of USA TODAY’S Editorial Board. Contact her at shackney@usatoday.com or on Twitter: @suzyscribe

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Floyd's family is in court every day, but not Derek Chauvin's

Recommended Stories

  • 'The force was excessive': Watch highlights from the second week of the Derek Chauvin trial

    The trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continued in its second week, featuring testimonies from doctors and law enforcement. Chauvin is accused of murdering George Floyd.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint was more than George Floyd 'could take' given his condition, says medical examiner

    The police's restraint of George Floyd was more than he "could take" given the condition of his heart, the medical examiner who performed the autopsy of the 46-year-old said on Friday. Dr Andrew Baker was testifying in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who knelt on Mr Floyd for more than nine minutes during an arrest in Minneapolis last May. Dr Baker, who has served as the chief medical examiner of Hennepin County, Minnesota, since 2004, said the police officers' compression of Mr Floyd's neck and the restraint of his body were the primary causes of his death. Dr Baker was one of the most heavily anticipated witnesses to take to the stand in the closely-watched trial. His testimony added significant heft to the prosecution's case that Mr Chauvin killed Mr Floyd when he pinned the unarmed and handcuffed black man to the ground until he could no longer beg for air.

  • No putter, no problem for Kim after he snaps club in anger

    It was a case of no putter, no problem for Kim Si-woo at the Masters on Friday. After breaking his putter in anger, the South Koran used a three-wood to putt on the final four holes at Augusta National. A frustrated Kim broke the shaft of the club when he slammed it into the turf in frustration while waiting to putt at the 15th hole.

  • George Clooney Told George Floyd Family Lawyer Chauvin Should Have Someone Kneel on Neck 'To See If He Can Survive'

    Benjamin Crump, the attorney for George Floyd’s family, recounted an email from Clooney saying someone should kneel on Derek Chauvin’s neck in court.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Police restraint killed George Floyd, expert says

    A forensic pathologist testifies that Mr Floyd's heart and lungs stopped because of a lack of oxygen.

  • NC State basketball signs a rival guard from the ACC via the NCAA transfer portal

    The 6-foot-3 guard was the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year and USA Today Player of the Year for Washington, D.C., coming out of St. John’s College High School.

  • 6 Women on the Best Plus-Size Jeans They’ve Ever Worn (Plus, 12 Other Pairs You'll Want to Know About)

    Shopping for denim is a struggle for everyone, but that rings especially true for gals looking for a pair of curve-hugging plus-size jeans. You have to contend with weird gaps at the waist, styles that don’t...

  • State Department Open to Lifting Sanctions on Iran to Restore Nuclear Deal

    The Biden administration has indicated willingness to lift some sanctions on Iran in order to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. “We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in comments reported by Reuters. The Biden administration and Iranian representatives have begun talks in Vienna, Austria, seeking to return the JCPOA. “We are not optimistic or pessimistic about the outcome of this meeting now, but we are confident that we are on the right track,” Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei told reporters on Wednesday. “Surely the full implementation of this agreement will be finalized within the coming weeks.” Iran has threatened to ramp up uranium enrichment and halted compliance with the JCPOA’s “additional protocol,” which allowed snap inspections by International Atomic Energy Agency personnel. The agreement, which sought to limit Iran’s nuclear activities to energy use, was President Obama’s signature foreign policy achievement. President Trump subsequently withdrew from the JCPOA and reimposed economic sanctions on the country. “This was a horrible one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made,” Trump said at the time. “It didn’t bring calm, it didn’t bring peace, and it never will.”

  • Don Lemon says ‘tolerance’ isn’t enough to address racism: ‘See my humanity’

    It is not unusual for CNN Tonight host Don Lemon to hold down the anchor chair with riveting conversations and panel discussion on varying topics to include all things politics and beyond. The book, “This Is The Fire: What I Say to My Friends About Racism” offers tips on how to navigate this racially turbulent time in America. As we as a nation continue to have these conversations, Lemon cautioned about using the word ‘tolerance’ when addressing things like race and sexuality in America.

  • No Charges for NYPD Officer Seen on Video Kneeling on Black Man's Neck, Despite Law Passed After George Floyd's Death

    Challenging police brutality and the lack of accountability for the officers who practice it is a continuing battle, despite the many reforms that have been introduced in the wake of the harrowing George Floyd killing in 2020.

  • 6 Must-Try Lighting Trends for a Brighter, More Beautiful Home in 2021

    The experts at the American Lighting Association shed light on the top styles and latest technology in lighting.

  • Watch Britney Spears Document Her COVID-19 Vaccine Experience With Sam Asghari

    In a new Instagram video, Britney Spears said she felt “fine” after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Keep scrolling and see her message to fans.

  • Hearings result in 13 of Texans QB's accusers being ID'd

    The names of 13 of the 22 women who have filed lawsuits accusing Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault and harassment will be made public following court hearings Friday. During two hearings, Watson’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, asked that the names of the 13 women, who have sued under the name Jane Doe, be publicly identified so his client can “have a chance at properly defending himself.” Tony Buzbee, the lawyer for the 22 women, argued against releasing their names, saying doing so could put their lives in danger.

  • EXPLAINER: Courtroom technology on display in Chauvin trial

    The foundation of the case against the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd is a mountain of video evidence, but presenting that to jurors isn't as easy as pushing play. Over and over, prosecutors have shown video from surveillance cameras, bystanders’ cellphones and police body and dash cameras, and have asked witnesses to annotate footage or photographs and narrate the action on screen. Large screens or projectors are fixtures of modern courtrooms, alongside software similar to PowerPoint designed for courtroom presentation of videos, photos and other evidence.

  • Michigan gov. urges halt of high school classes

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging a two-week suspension of in-person high school classes, all youth sports and indoor restaurant dining to address a surge of coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. (April 9)

  • Hypothetical causes tension in Chauvin trial

    Another medical expert blamed George Floyd's death on the way police held him down, as an attorney for Derek Chauvin pressed the witness with hypothetical questions and other means to suggest that Floyd's drug use or heart disease killed him. (April 9)

  • Anne Frank’s Stepsister Eva Schloss on Holocaust Horrors and How Trump Reminds Her of Hitler

    Ingo Wagner/AP“It’s very cold here,” mutters Eva Schloss in her thick Austrian accent.The 91-year-old author and activist is holed up in her London home, where she’s spent the past year-plus riding out the coronavirus pandemic. Despite receiving both doses of the vaccine, Schloss is effectively trapped—since the city is still under strict lockdown—and growing “very impatient.” She has, after all, already had several years of her life stolen from her.As a child, Schloss’ family fled Vienna when the Nazis took over. After a stop in Belgium, they landed in Amsterdam and lived on the same block as Anne Frank, who was two years younger than Eva. The two struck up a friendship—that is, until the Nazis forced both their families into hiding. In 1944, Eva, her parents, and her brother Heinz were revealed to the Nazis by a Dutch double agent, and transported to Auschwitz-Birkenau, the notorious concentration camps. By the time Russian troops arrived to liberate the camps in January of 1945, only Eva and her mother remained among the living.They returned to Amsterdam, where Eva’s mother eventually married Otto Frank, the father of Anne, making them stepsisters (Anne died of typhus at Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945). In the years since, Eva married and raised a family, co-founded The Anne Frank Trust UK to preserve her diarist-stepsister’s memory, and educates students on the horrors of the Holocaust at colleges across the world.“I heard in America that Asian people are being attacked now suddenly,” she tells me. “We need to teach people that we’re all human beings. It doesn’t matter what color or what religion we are. We are all human beings, and we have to be treated equal.” The Nazi Hunter Taking On Mark ZuckerbergIn honor of Holocaust Remembrance Day, Eva Schloss is participating in #ItStartedWithWords, a campaign by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany featuring video testimonials of survivors recalling how the Holocaust took hold. I spoke with Eva Schloss about her incredible story of survival, Trump’s neo-Nazi dog-whistles, and more.You’ve seen and been through so much. How has the past year been for you?At first, I didn’t mind so much, you know? But now, I’m getting very impatient, because I used to go four months a year to the States, and in each trip, I would talk to thousands of people. It was very rewarding, because people were very interested, and I felt like I was doing something very positive to try to change people’s attitudes.I recently saw that a number of Republicans were comparing vaccine passports to the stars Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust, which seems particularly crazy.[Laughs] That is silly.I wanted to discuss your history a bit.I was born in Vienna—in Austria—and that’s where my family lived for generations. When the Nazis came, my father realized we can’t stay there, so eventually we got out, first to Belgium and then we settled in Amsterdam. And then of course, Hitler followed us. After we had been there just three months, Holland was invaded as well. We tried to escape to England, but it was too late. Germany had to find a scapegoat for why they lost the First World War, and it became the Jewish people. It’s always the fault of the Jewish people if things go wrong.Why do you think that is—that Jews are constantly scapegoated?Well, it is amazing. I always tell kids: we are only 16 million Jews, spread out all over the world. That’s nothing. And nevertheless, we are all over the place. We invent things—have ideas in medicine, science, and everything. Through the religion, starting with the Talmud, the people are very sharp and very educated, because Jewish people value education very much, so even if they start very poor in Poland or Russia, they can achieve wonderful things. Throughout history, we have always been persecuted—even from the beginning, we were persecuted for believing in one God. People ask, how can you live in London with this anti-Semitism? I say, yes, there’s anti-Semitism. It’s in the language, and even Shakespeare used it, but I’ve seen worse. A young Eva Schloss Handout You’re one of a small group of people who spent time with Anne Frank. What was she like as a person, and why do you feel it’s so important to preserve her memory?We were both 11 years old when I met her—she was just one month younger than I—and she went to a different school, to a Montessori school, and her sister didn’t. I later asked Otto why she went, and he said, “She was actually a difficult child. She was very stubborn—she knew what she wanted. She always wanted to draw the attention of people, she liked telling stories, and in school she was called ‘Mrs. Quack-Quack,’ and she always had to stay behind because she didn’t stop talking in class. She was very self-filled, and knew which direction she wanted to go, even at age 11. And of course, later, when we were in hiding, she had a bad relationship with her mother—I don’t know why—but she adored her father. In hiding, Otto read with her, from Dickens to all the Greek mythology, and, knowing Otto very well—he was married to my mother for 27 years and was the grandfather to my children—I can see Otto in Anna’s writing. Women’s rights, equality, and all that was Otto, and Anna definitely inherited that. She was hiding and it was frightening, but she enjoyed spending time with her beloved father.What was the atmosphere like in the lead-up to the Holocaust, where the anti-Semitic temperature was rising rapidly?People disappeared. People were arrested. And then after two years, in 1942, about 10,000 young people got a call-up notice to be deported to Germany. By that time, the concentration camps and death camps existed already, and the world knew about it. They pretended not to know. I think the world was quite pleased with what Hitler was doing—to get rid of the Jews. In Germany, the posters said that Jews had all the good jobs, and featured Jews with big bags of money, so the people believed that. Neighbors knew when the Jewish people were being taken away, and they were very quick to go into those apartments and take things out. Suddenly, those people had valuable possessions and if their apartments were empty, they could move in there. They didn’t care.What was the experience at Auschwitz-Birkenau like? I can’t even imagine.We were not treated like humans. We were not given proper water to drink, any hygiene, and you could go once in the morning or once in the evening in a toilet in a separate block. If you had to go [to the bathroom] at night, you would have to walk ten minutes in the dark in the freezing cold. We were treated like animals. They even tattooed us and said, “You are now marked like a sheep or a cow with a stamp. Forget you have a name.” And they really, really intended to kill everybody. Birkenau was the women’s camp, which was built much later.What was it like to be separated from your family?We were separated at arrival, because the women were in Birkenau and the men were in Auschwitz, which were a few miles apart. At the first selection, when the men were going, we didn’t even know if my father and brother survived, or if they were immediately taken to the gas chambers. We had no washing ever. Once a week we had a shower and we were deloused, because we were full of lice. And our clothes—one garment, no underwear—was taken and deloused as well. We would come out naked in front of [Dr. Josef] Mengele, and he would conduct an inspection. We got there in May, and then in October my mother was selected. Those were the hardest times for me, because I thought I’d lost my mother and had no idea if my father or brother were still alive. It became winter, and there was snow, and sometimes I’d lose my shoes in the snow, because you had no laces. I had open toes, and at night, rats would try to suck the blood from my toes. I thought, “I can’t carry on.” I was nearly at the point of giving up.Wow.And then a miracle happened. I was working, and one of the supervisors said, “Someone wants you outside.” And I went outside, and there stood my father beside an SS man. We fell into each other’s arms, and I asked, “Where is Heinz? Is he OK?” and then he asked me, “And where is Mutti?”—my Mom. And I burst into tears. I told him, “She has been selected. She has been gassed.” I’ve never seen my father in such a state, but he told me I must hold on and that we’ll be together again. That gave me a bit of hope. We didn’t know the Russians were approaching. All we knew is that whole barracks were empty, and people would disappear. We would learn later that those were called the death marches. One day, some people from a Dutch transport came to look for friends. I saw them, they saw me, and they said, “Eva! I’m glad you’re still alive. I’ve seen your mother.” I said, “I know… she has been gassed.” They said, “No! Get to this barracks.” I went there, and indeed she was there.Your mother was still alive.There’s another story. I got an attack of typhus, and my mother said I had to be taken to the hospital. And the hospital at Birkenau is where Mengele operated on women. He would take out organs without antiseptic and all kinds of terrible things. It was called a “hospital” but there were no cures there, you were just used as an experiment. But we didn’t know that. We go there, and a woman comes out, and my mother stops, and they just fall into each other’s arms. It was my mother’s cousin, and her husband was a skin specialist who worked as a doctor treating the Nazis. He told them his wife was his nurse, so she got a job there, and she was able to give me some medication. Later, when my mother was selected, I took a big risk and slipped past a guard with a searchlight and told my cousin that my mother Mutti had been selected by Mengele, please see if you can save her. In the morning, she went to Mengele and said that her cousin had been selected by him, but she’s actually very strong, so see if you can look at her again. And he did. He went to this barracks where about 40 naked women were waiting to be gassed, he called her number, because we were only known by our numbers, and he said, “OK, you can go back and carry on with work.” [Starts weeping] It’s very emotional for me, you know, to tell that. A photo of women deemed fit for work, taken in May 1944 in the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, in Oswiecim, after the camp absorption process. AFP via Getty I completely understand.We were very weak and ill—and had to get out of the barracks and get ready for marching. Then there was an air raid, so they sent us back. My mother was very weak, and she said, “If they call us out again, I can’t go. I just have to stay here.” We fell asleep, because we were exhausted, and woke up in the morning, and the Nazis had gone. Then a few days later, the Russians came. We got wonderful greasy cabbage soup that went right through us. I’ve never spent so much time on a bucket as that time, because we couldn’t digest food. In the morning, a lot of people had died because their bodies didn’t have the strength to digest any food. Then the Russians were gone, and I decided to go to Auschwitz at night to see if I could find my father and brother. There were about 500 people left from the thousands of them. I came across a man that looked slightly familiar, I looked at him and I said, “I think I know you.” And he said, “I’m Otto Frank, Anne’s father. Have you seen my girls or my wife?” I said no. “Have you seen my father and Heinz?” He said, “They were here… but they left three weeks ago with the Nazis. They were taken on a death march to Mauthausen, and then Ebensee.I cannot even fathom that level of evil. I know there is no comparison to the Holocaust camps, but I wanted to ask how you feel about the border detention camps in the U.S. imprisoning immigrant families. We should be far better than that.Of course. But after the war, the motto was: “Never again, Auschwitz. We’ve learned our lesson.” And people wanted to create a better world. When we got back to Holland, they said, “There will be no more discrimination.” But we were not looked after. We had to manage on our own again. Eventually, we got notice from the Red Cross that my father and brother had died, and then I became extremely depressed—more depressed when I was in the camp, because in the camp, I didn’t want to die there, so I always said, “I’m going to make it, I’m going to make it.” When I realized we would never be a family again, because we had no relatives in Holland and my mother had never worked before, I realized it would never be normal. I really wanted to commit suicide. I found a little note where I said, “Life is out. My brother and father are gone. I’d like to kill myself.” I didn’t do it, obviously, but I was playing with this idea. I was miserable for many, many years. For forty years, I did not speak [about the Holocaust]—not to my children, not to nobody. It was too hard. I had nightmares for many years. Eva Schloss and her mother Elfriede Handout There was a noticeable uptick in anti-Semitic hate crimes during the Trump administration. And there was a president in Trump who described neo-Nazis chanting “Jews will not replace us” as “very fine people.”Trump wasn’t just against the Jews—he was against the Mexicans, and many others. He was a racist. Full-stop, he was a racist. His son-in-law is a Jew, and his daughter converted to Judaism. You know, he’s said so many silly things. I’ve compared him to Hitler. I even heard that he studied Hitler’s speeches and things like that, so he obviously admired Hitler and just copied him with his anti-Semitism. The Muslims are hated as well. This is what’s so wrong in our society—white supremacy. We should all treat each other as equal. We’re just one human race—different colors, different religions, different opinions, but all human beings who should have the same opportunities and should be measured equally.Something I’ve found disturbing is there are two prominent members of Congress in the U.S. who’ve dabbled in anti-Semitism. There is Madison Cawthorn, who visited Hitler’s Nazi retreat on vacation and said complimentary things about it, and then there’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has spread a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. She even claimed that the Jews control the weather with a space laser.Anti-Semitism is nothing new, and I’m afraid it will always be there. I don’t know why it is, but it is a fact—ever since Jewish people became a people, there has been prejudice. We have to be alert and try to give the message that it is wrong. But the Black people are suffering as well. We have to shake hands with anyone who is racist against anybody and try to change the attitudes of people. But the internet is dangerous—not just against Jews. A lot of terrible, wrong messages are given, and people don’t know what is true anymore and what is false.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Large Hailstones Pelt Down in Central Texas, Amid Severe Thunderstorm Warning

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were in place for counties in central Texas on April 8, the National Weather Service (NWS) said, with footage described as showing heavy hail in Bruceville-Eddy.The NWS issued a severe thunderstorm warning that “ping-pong” sized hail and wind speeds up to 60 mph were likely.This footage, shared to Twitter by Conley Isom, shows large hailstones pelting down in Bruceville-Eddy, Texas, on Thursday evening. Credit: Conley Isom via Storyful

  • Biden's Treasury has $50 billion to give to renters, but court rulings put millions at risk of eviction before it gets to them

    On rent relief, President Biden is racing against the US legal system. He needs to get aid out before courts rule pandemic-era eviction bans illegal.

  • 'How many of us will be left?' Catholic nuns face loss, pain

    The nuns’ daily email update was overtaken by news of infections. Prayers for the sick went unanswered, prayers for the dead grew monotonous and, their cloistered world suddenly caving in, some of the sisters’ thoughts were halting.