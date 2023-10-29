Courtroom dedicated to former New Mexico Chief Justice Charles Daniels

TechCrunch

It’s week four of the Sam Bankman-Fried trial…and he’s taking the stand today at 2 p.m. So keep an eye out for additional coverage. This marks the second time Bankman-Fried has spoken out publicly in the courtroom after saying “yes,” on the first day in response to Judge Lewis Kaplan asking if he understood he had the right to testify if he wanted to. This is the first day the defense presented their arguments after multiple weeks of prosecutors making their case with rising sheafs of evidence.