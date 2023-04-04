Who was in the courtroom with Donald Trump

Donald Trump at his arraignment alongside his legal team and the prosecution

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then this one tells the story of Donald Trump's arraignment.

Mr Trump appeared in a New York courtroom on Tuesday, where he was charged with 34 felony counts related to falsifying business records in connection to hush money payments paid to a porn star. She has claimed to have had an affair with him before he was president.

Donald Trump and his legal team in court

Seated at a table before Justice Juan Manuel Merchan, Mr Trump was joined by his team of legal heavy hitters including Todd Blanche (far left), a white-collar legal expert who has been tapped to be his lead counsel, according to Politico.

Susan Necheles (second from left) is no stranger to the Trump Organisation. She was part of the legal team that defended the company and its chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg last year in a trial for tax fraud. Mr Weisselberg was convicted. She also once represented Genovese crime family underboss Venero "Benny Eggs" Mangano, according to Reuters.

Joe Tacopina (second from right) has been a prominent figure in the weeks leading up to this arraignment, frequently speaking to media on behalf of the former president. He has also represented rapper Meek Mill, former Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez and Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, according to Reuters.

Boris Epshteyn (far right) is known as a fixer and part of Mr Trump's inner circle. The former political commentator and banker met Mr Trump's son, Eric Trump, at Georgetown University according to a profile by Politico, and has served as an adviser on Mr Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and in 2020.

Prosecution sits in court in the case against Donald Trump

Across the aisle sat the prosecution.

Matthew Colangelo (far left) has been tapped by New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg to help with the investigation. He previously led a civil case against the former president.

On the right is Chris Conroy, a senior Assistant District Attorney who spoke on behalf of the prosecution during today's arraignment.

Seated behind the table, in the first row of the courtroom, was Susan Hoffinger (right), chief of the investigation division of the New York County District Attorney. Last year, she prosecuted the Trump Organisation for tax fraud, securing a conviction on all 17 counts.