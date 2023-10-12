The courtroom reaction when the Elijah McClain verdicts were read

Jurors Thursday convicted an Aurora police officer of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault and acquitted another in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a Black man whose name became a rallying cry in protests over racial injustice in policing. The 12-person jury found Aurora Officer Randy Roedema, who is currently suspended, guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who was fired by the department less than a year after McClain's death, was acquitted of all charges in connection with the fatal arrest on Aug. 24, 2019.

