Courtroom reacts as Ashley Krose found guilty of car crash that killed Brentwood police officer

Friday afternoon marked the end of an emotional trial where a Williamson County jury found Ashley Kroese guilty of four charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection with the 2020 death of Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza.

A Williamson County jury on Friday afternoon found Ashley Kroese guilty of four charges, including vehicular homicide by intoxication in connection with the 2020 death of a Brentwood police officer.

Some in attendance audibly gasped when the verdict was read. A member of Kroese's family — loudly crying — had to be restrained by another family member as the defendant was handcuffed.

"It feels like finally some sense of closure," said Heather Legieza, Destin Legieza's widow. "It's weird to feel happy, because it happened, but I'm so happy with the outcome. I think justice was served."

Members of law enforcement attended the trial, including Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes and assistant chief Richard Hickey, remembering the early morning hours of June 18, 2020.

Kroese, then 24, drove on the wrong side of Franklin Road and crashed her vehicle into a police cruiser, killing Destin Legieza, a Brentwood police officer.

"We trust in the criminal justice system and feel that justice has been served, but there are no winners or losers here today, because nothing will bring Destin Legieza back to us," Hughes said. "Although we take solace in the conclusion of the trial, there will always be a void in our lives without Destin in it."

Kroese was convicted of vehicular homicide (intoxication), vehicular homicide (0.08 percent alcohol consumption or greater), vehicular homicide (reckless conduct) and reckless aggravated assault resulting in death. Kroese will receive a sentence for the charges as a single offense at a future court date, tentatively set for late March.

"It was a tragedy that could have easily been avoided had the defendant made the decision, as you heard during the testimony, to get an Uber, to not get behind the wheel of a vehicle," said Williamson County District Attorney Kim Helper. "She did, and because of that, Destin Legieza's family is without him for the rest of their lives."

Story continues

The trial

Video footage played during the trial showed Kroese driving down the wrong side of traffic on Franklin Road without headlights. Her vehicle crashed into Legieza's police vehicle in front of Brentwood Market at 4:52 a.m.

A crash reconstructionist said Legieza was likely not wearing a seatbelt.

Kroese reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .166 percent after the crash, more than double the legal limit to drive in Tennessee. Defense attorneys repeatedly questioned the veracity of the blood alcohol content test performed following the accident.

"The question is, is that her blood? We don't have the person who drew it, we don't have a time," defense attorney Lee Ofman said during closing arguments. "We have a label. I suggest that that is not enough."

Ofman noted that the vials used to transport Kroese's blood samples from Vanderbilt University Medical Center to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's toxicology lab arrived in a sealed test kit but were labeled inconsistently.

Specifically, printed hospital labels for three of the four vials given to TBI did not match the color of the caps on those vials. In one instance, a vial described as "red" on its printed label had a clear blue cap rather than a red cap when it arrived to the TBI lab. Ofman also said it was typical procedure for a law enforcement officer to watch a blood draw that would be used in an investigation, and that procedure was not followed in this case.

A Vanderbilt University Medical Center specimen program staffer testified it was not uncommon for colored caps to be removed and replaced with another color by hospital staff after a blood draw is administered. Another VUMC nurse said she signed paperwork indicating the accuracy of the blood draw soon after it was given to her, but she did not perform the blood draw herself.

TBI forensic scientist JaQueya Ogilvie later testified that she performed a blood alcohol test on a sample from a vial with a lavender top, which she determined as most appropriate for the test. The lavender-capped vial was the only vial with a cap that matched its printed label. Ogilvie's case file, which was shown as evidence, noted the inconsistency on the other three vials.

Ogilvie later testified that she was very confident in the accuracy of her blood alcohol test.

"The blood test in this case is the only concrete, scientific evidence of how much alcohol she consumed," Hess said. "Try as Ms. Kroese might — and she did try — to attack the validity and the accuracy of that test, she didn't. Completely unrebutted."

Witnesses who were at bars with Kroese before the crash testified that Kroese had at least five standard drinks before the accident at bars in downtown Franklin, including Americana Taphouse, O' Be Joyful and Kimbro's. Testimony from the witnesses did not establish a consistent timeline of when Kroese left each bar or how much she had to drink at each establishment.

Ofman asked Ogilvie to calculate a hypothetical blood alcohol content based on Kroese's size, the period of time between her first drink and the crash (about seven hours) and the five drinks witnesses said she drank that night. He then asked Ogilvie to calculate a hypothetical blood alcohol content if she drank two additional drinks over the same time period.

Ogilvie calculated that, based on the information Ofman gave her, a person's blood alcohol content in both cases would be zero since the body naturally removes about one drink's worth of alcohol per hour.

"The state wants you to find her guilty of killing this young man because she was drinking, when the evidence shows she was not intoxicated," Ofman said.

The verdict

The prosecution maintained that the blood alcohol content test was reliable and its results were likely decisive in the jury's decision.

"The blood results spoke for themselves," Hess said. "The defense tried to paint a picture of minimal drinking over the course of the evening, but of course that just didn't match up with the blood results."

Heather Legieza said she hopes the verdict sends a clear message to people in Williamson County.

"Don't drink and drive," she said. "It's so easy now with Uber and Lyft, just don't even chance it. "If I have anything to drink, even a drink, I'm taking one. It's not worth it."

Cole Villena covers Williamson County at The Tennessean, part of the USA Today Network — Tennessee. Reach Cole at cvillena@tennessean.com or 615-925-0493. Follow Cole on Twitter at @ColeVillena and on Instagram at @CVinTennessee.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Ashley Kroese found guilty in car crash that killed Brentwood officer