Courtroom scenes from Parkland school shooting trial: Anger and tears

They lived the horror more than four years ago when Nikolas Cruz massacred 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland.

Now, in Broward County circuit courtroom 17150, the survivors and witnesses have begun reliving it again in the sentencing trail for Cruz, a case that will ask jurors to decide whether he should spend the rest of his life in prison or be executed for the worst school shooting in Florida history.

There is no whodunit mystery in this trial. Cruz, 23, has already confessed to the murders of 17 people and the attempted murders of 17 others. The drama each day has come in the form of grief, the hearings another ordeal to be endured for a slow-moving justice system.

Students who survived recount their own terror, some breaking down, the screams of the injured still echoing. Others describe the scars and physical pain they still endure from their bullet wounds. Families who lost children, husbands, loved ones wince and weep at the details of Cruz’s methodical assault and the unspeakable damage caused by the high-velocity bullets from his AR-15 rifle.

Prosecutors, police and medical examiners explain it all in wrenching detail.

Below are some scenes from the first week and a half of hearings that are expected to last months.

Max Schachter, left, and Fred Guttenberg — both parents of students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018 — react to witness testimony during the first week of a sentencing trial for shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nicolette Miciotta points out Nikolas Cruz as the killer during the first week of the sentencing trial for shooter Nikolas Cruz.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Anthony Borges shows his gunshot wounds to the jury. He was shot five times.

Danielle Gilbert, who was a student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, cries on the witness stand during the first week of the sentencing trial for confessed killer Nikolas Cruz.

Defense attorneys, from left; David Wheeler, Melisa McNeill, Nawal Bashimam, and Casey Secor confer during a hearing in the penalty phase of the trial of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale.

Nikolas Cruz is escorted out of the courtroom by Broward County Sheriff officers.