Courtroom to stay open when cop testifies, Miami judge rules. But you won’t see his face

An attempt by state prosecutors to close a courtroom to shield the physical identity of an undercover detective shot and injured during a drug sting was denied by a judge Friday.

But state prosecutors and media companies fighting the motion did come to an agreement: Though the courtroom would remain open during the officer’s testimony, cameras wouldn’t show his face.

Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Alberto Milian told attorneys he understood the courtroom was a public entity and that he had no intention of blocking the public from the hearing.

“It’s important to keep the courtroom open,” said Holland & Knight attorney Scott Ponce, representing the Miami Herald. “But at the same time, we understand the identification of the undercover police officer is important.”

Major media companies are general careful about photographing undercover law enforcement in Florida courtrooms, where cameras are permitted. Most of the time, even if not requested, a detective’s face is blurred or the cameras only show the officer from the neck down.

The motion to close the courtroom was filed by the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office a little over two weeks ago, during hearings involving Steve Gallon IV, charged with the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. Gallon IV is the son of long-time Miami-Dade School Board member Steve Gallon.

State prosecutors say Gallon tried to kill Miami-Dade Detective Darrian Washington in March, when he came up from behind the officer and fired a bullet that grazed his head. Washington had chased an associate of Gallon’s to the alleged crime scene, near Gallon’s home.

Investigators say Washington was conducting a narcotics investigation in the area of Northwest 43rd Street and Fifth Avenue, when he began following a black Nissan Maxima driven by 30-year-old Atiba Moore. Police say Moore realized he was being followed and sped off. Officers at first lost sight of him, but eventually caught up.

Police say Moore drove past Washington slowly, three times. The third time, Washington’s car was directly behind Moore’s, and Moore hit the brakes, causing Washington to crash into the Nissan, police said. Moore then jumped out of the car and faced Washington, who was by now out of his car. That’s the moment police say Gallon IV ambushed Washington while Moore tried to run away. Washington never fired his weapon, according to police.

Prosecutors believe Moore contacted Washington while he was being followed and warned him he was coming by. What he didn’t say, according to Gallon’s attorney Roderick Vereen, is that Washington - who was out of uniform and in an unmarked vehicle - was a police officer.