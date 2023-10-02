Courtroom tensions simmer as Trump trial kicks off

The build-up to Donald Trump's fraud trial in New York on Monday was filled with animosity between the main players.

Trump has accused his chief opponent - New York Attorney General Letitia James - of everything from racism to being "biased and corrupt".

"We have a racist attorney general who is a horror show, who ran on the basis that she's going to get Trump before she knew anything about me," Mr Trump raged on Monday morning.

And as he stood outside the courtroom - with his comments echoing across the chamber - he also unleashed attacks against Judge Arthur Engoron, whom he called a "rogue" adjudicator.

"It's a scam, it's a sham. Just so you know, my financial statements are phenomenal," Mr Trump added. "There was no crime - the crime was against me."

Given the former president's highly personal attacks, observers expected a tense atmosphere in the cramped confines of the courtroom.

But during most of the proceedings this morning, there were minimal interactions between Mr Trump, Judge Engoron and Ms James.

As he entered court clad in his blue suit, Mr Trump looked ahead as he walked past the attorney general. Dressed in all black in the front row, Ms James averted her gaze and looked ahead. Their paths did not cross for the rest of the opening statements.

As for Judge Engoron - who Mr Trump has referred to on social media as "deranged" - the former president occasionally glanced in the justice's direction as he addressed the court, mostly sitting still and appearing relatively subdued.

While prosecutors set out their case, Mr Trump for the most part sat still and looked straight ahead, occasionally whispering to his representatives, while James kept her eyes on a lawyer unveiling a visual presentation that accompanied her team's opening statements.

But before lunch, proceedings turned increasingly tense.

Mr Trump's attorney Chris Kise argued with Judge Engoron about a range of matters, such as whether expert opinion counted as testimony. Another member of his team, Alina Habba, drew Judge Engoron's ire after she launched attacks on Ms James.

The judge noted that Mr Trump has called the case a "political witch hunt" and said he has already dismissed claims that the suit was politically motivated.