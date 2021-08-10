Courts address backlog of cases after COVID halted trials

Aug. 10—ANDERSON — Restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the number of people allowed to gather in one place and the suspension of jury trials, has courts in Madison County working hard to catch up on their caseloads.

Madison County has 2,436 felony cases pending. There are 13 murders, 134 sex crimes, 71 child molestations and 16 rapes, said county Prosecutor Rodney Cummings.

"When you don't try cases for a year, that's what happens."

Those totals decreased last week by three following the conclusion of three jury trials that ended in convictions, he said.

An Indiana Supreme Court order, known as Administrative Rule 17, suspended all jury trials in Indiana from Dec. 14, 2020, until March 1, 2021.

During that time, court cases in Madison County were limited to essential matters (including protection and no-contact orders plus bond hearings) and video hearings, while most civil cases were delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions.

"A lot of those (felony cases) are out of jail because they didn't want the jail numbers and what happened was those cases get put off because we are trying to get the jail cases in first," said Cummings.

There is no bond for individuals charged with murder.

Among the murder cases on the docket to take place this year is the murder trial for Tywaine D. Perry that is scheduled to begin this week in Madison Circuit Court 6 before Judge Mark Dudley. Perry is charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with the Dec. 8, 2016, shooting death of Carlson Conn.

The jury trial for Demareyon Kemilis Robinson, 19, will be at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 8 before Judge David A. Happe in Madison Circuit Court 4. Robinson is charged with murder in conjunction with the Oct. 29, 2020, shooting death of Quincy Malone, 25.

Kyrell Dartez Cole, 18, is also charged with murder in conjunction with Malone's death. Cole's trial is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 18 in Madison Circuit Court 3 before Judge Andrew Hopper.

Story continues

Alyson Stephen and her former husband, Jacob Wootton, are scheduled for a jury trial Sept. 27 in Madison Circuit Court 1 before Judge Angela Warner Sims. Both are charged with murder and Level 1 felony neglect in the death of 23-month-old Ryder Stephen on Oct. 29, 2018.

Dudley is scheduled to preside over the murder trial of Austin James Frawley, 26, at 8:31 a.m. Oct. 25. Frawley is accused of shooting and killing his friend, Michael C. Beard, 33, on Oct. 18, 2019.

Hopper is scheduled to hear the murder trial of Joshua Andrew Treadwell, 31, at 8:30 a.m. Nov. 1. Treadwell is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Arneshia Fuller on Oct. 25, 2020.

Dmicah Larand Beard, 29, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Sharmice Boyd, 33, on May 2. Beard is scheduled for a jury trial at 9 a.m. Nov. 17 before Judge Sims.

The murder trial of Skye'lar De'andre White, 31, is scheduled before Hopper at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 13. White is accused of the shooting death of Alexis M. Wasson, 29. Wasson was White's pregnant girlfriend at the time of her death. She was taken off life support Aug. 10, 2019.

Follow Traci L. Miller @_TraciMiller on Twitter, email her at traci.miller@heraldbulletin.com, or call her at 765-640-4805.