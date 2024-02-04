Courts likely to be deciding factor on Trump ballot appearances

A promise to strike back against Iran for the deaths of American forces comes from the Biden Administration.

It’s not smooth sailing for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposal to overhaul the special education system. And there’s the decision that will have Donald Trump on the Illinois Primary ballot.

Host Jim Niedelman discusses that with Scott County Democratic Party Chair Kay Pence and Iowa Republican Party Chair Jeff Kaufmann.

“We start going down this route of appointed boards and commissions deciding who’s on the ballot, we’re going to end up in a place where both political parties and all ideologies are going to suffer,” Kaufmann said.

“I think this was a poorly-thought-out bill,” Pence said of the education proposal. “I wish (the governor) had contacted the AEAs, and more parents, and the school districts before she devised this bill.”

