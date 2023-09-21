Courts looks for new expert to evaluate woman accused in Daytona murder, dismemberment

Nelci Tetley in court for a competency hearing before Judge Elizabeth Blackburn at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

The attorney for a woman accused of killing and dismembering her boyfriend in Daytona Beach six years ago objected Thursday to the appointment of a mental health expert who had previously served as an expert for prosecutors in other cases.

The objection means the case remains on hold while Circuit Judge Elizabeth Blackburn looks for a new expert to evaluate Nelci S. Tetley.

The judge set the next hearing on the case for Oct. 12.

Nelci Tetley appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, for a hearing related to her competency.

The 73-year-old Tetley was indicted Feb. 9, 2018, on a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm in the killing of her boyfriend, Jeffery Albertsman, who was shot to death and then dismembered in 2017.

Albertsman’s dismembered corpse was discovered almost 10 years after the dismembered body of Michael Scot Louis was found inside garbage bags along the banks of the Tomoka River in Ormond Beach. Tetley has been described as a person of interest in the Louis case.

Blackburn ruled in 2022 that Tetley was mentally incompetent to proceed in her defense after both prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed.

But the Department of Children and Families challenged that finding and the Fifth District Court of Appeal in Daytona Beach ruled this year in favor of DCF, striking down the judge's order. A central issue was mental health experts' opinions that Tetley’s mental competency could not be restored or was unlikely to be restored.

Tetley sat in a wheelchair during the hearing Thursday at the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach.

Assistant Public Defender Brian Smith objected Wednesday to the judge's appointment of Dr. Gregory A. Prichard. Smith said Prichard had served as an expert for the state in cases involving other defendants.

Judge Blackburn said it was not her intention to create any possible appearance of impropriety. She said another expert had declined to take the case. The judge said she had a limited list of experts to select from due to retirements or medical experts no longer taking specific cases.

Assistant State Attorney Heatha Trigones appeared via Zoom and said she only spoke briefly with Prichard about the Tetley case several months ago when Prichard was testifying for the state at another case. She also said she had sent Prichard an email about the Tetley case before the judge appointed him Wednesday.

Tetley was being held without bond at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Man killed and dismembered in Daytona Beach

Albertsman's death shocked Daytona Beach.

Police found part of the 55-year-old's Albertsman’s body on July 26, 2017, inside his home at 1222 North St. A bullet to the head had killed him but he had also been shot in the chest. His arms and legs were found 20 miles away in a fernery in DeLeon Springs.

In April 2013, Albertsman told police that he had been trying to leave Tetley but agreed to go to her house and talk to her, according to an affidavit. Once he stepped inside, she sprayed him with pepper spray and stabbed him with a kitchen knife. Tetley pleaded no contest to aggravated battery and was sentenced to two years of community control followed by two years of probation.

In October 2016, Albertsman accused Tetley of threatening to kill him and striking him. Tetley pleaded no contest to misdemeanor battery, received 11 months probation and was ordered to have no contact with Albertsman.

Another man dismembered

Albertsman’s dismembered corpse was discovered almost 10 years after Louis' dismembered body was found. Louis was 27 at the time of his death and family members told police he had been dating an older woman.

When Tetley had a bond hearing in 2020, Louis' friends and family wrote the judge urging that her motion to reduce bond be denied. The judge denied the motion on June 12, 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Court to appoint expert to evaluate woman in Daytona dismemberment case