Courts and Police

May 12—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Cheyenne Taleace Wilson, 27, of 22523 Berry Knolls Drive, Cambridge Springs, was arraigned on two charges Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Wilson is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense charge of harassment for a May 9 incident in Cambridge Township in which Wilson allegedly struck a man in the face with a metal pole. All charges against Wilson were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. She was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.

—Jack Stanley Burford III, 29, of 628 William St., Meadville, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Wednesday. Burford is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, two misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia, and three summary offense charges consisting of three counts of disorderly conduct for a March 22 incident in Meadville in which Burford allegedly was found in possession of methamphetamine and struggled with law enforcement while being placed under arrest. Charges against Burford were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held in the Crawford County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail.

