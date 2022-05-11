Courts and Police 5/11/22

May 11—Meadville Area

Magisterial District Court

—Cheyenne Taleace Wilson, 27, of 22523 Berry Knolls Drive, Cambridge Springs, was arraigned on two charges Monday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver. Wilson is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense charge of harassment for a May 9 incident in Cambridge Township in which Wilson allegedly struck a man in the face with a metal pole. All charges against Wilson were filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville. She was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.

