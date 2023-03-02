Courts: TC man who drove truck into saloon 'super drunk'

Mar. 1—BEULAH — The Traverse City man suspected of driving through the Laughing Horse Saloon last weekend was charged and released on bail.

Benjamin Dennis Hoxsie, 23, was arraigned at the 85th District Court in Benzie County on a charge of operating a motor vehicle with a high blood alcohol level, court records showed. He reportedly drove a 2016 Toyota Tundra into the Colfax Township bar at 1:10 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Benzie County Sheriff's Office. Saloon patrons reported that Hoxsie's truck was still in drive with tires spinning even after he crashed into the side of the building. They told sheriff's office deputies that they had to force the door of the vehicle open and turn the engine off before officers arrived.

Hoxsie's BAC at the time of the crash was 0.17 or higher, according to his warrant, which in Michigan is considered "super drunk." BAC of 0.8 or higher is a crime for adults more than 21 years old, and BAC of 0.2 is an offense for those under 21.

Hoxsie's bond was set at $2,500, with a 10 percent cash surety. A court administrator confirmed that he had paid it and was released. His next scheduled court date is April 13 at 10:15 a.m.