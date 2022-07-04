Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

DeJuan Terrell Davis, 28, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty June 20 to one felony count of DWI, refusing to submit to a chemical test. He is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 1. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Sami Zakaria Abdullahi, 37, of St. Cloud was sentenced June 20 to six years and six months in prison, stayed for five years, and 14 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. He was credited for 14 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Kevin Lee Sund, 51, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty May 17 to one felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 8. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

John Duane Elrod, 55, of St. Cloud was sentenced June 21 to five years and five months in prison for one felony count of promoting prostitution of an individual. Elrod was credited for 134 days served. One felony count of receiving profits from prostitution was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Richard Shane Daily Sr., 58, of St. Cloud was sentenced June 22 to a stay of imposition for one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 86 days for one year, and was credited for four days served. He will be on probation for one year. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Jeremy Jermine Chamberlain Jr., 20, of St. Cloud was sentenced June 22 to four years in prison for one felony count of first-degree burglary, assault on a person on the property. He was credited for 314 days served. One felony count of first-degree burglary, possessing a dangerous weapon and one felony count of third-degree assault were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Luther Christopher Morris, 28, of Plainfield, Ill. pleaded guilty May 16 to one felony count of fifth-degree drugs and one misdemeanor count of DWI. One misdemeanor count of DWI was dismissed. Morris is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 23. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Oscar Lee Haywood Jr., 34, of Waite Park was sentenced June 22 to one year and one day in prison, stayed for five years, and 72 days in jail for one felony count of threats of violence. He was credited for 72 days served and will be on probation for five years. He also was sentenced to one year in jail, stayed 293 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault. He was credited for 72 days served and will be on probation for two years. Two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Tamarah Aaliyyah Taylor, 41, of St. Paul was sentenced June 23 to four years and 10 months in prison, stayed for 10 years, for one felony count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary with a firearm. Taylor was credited for 33 days served and will be on probation for 10 years. One felony count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary with a firearm and assault of a person on the property and two felony counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a firearm were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Vinneo De'Aries Cotten, 19, of St. Cloud was sentenced June 23 to 90 days in jail, stayed 87 days for one year, for one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with a 911 call. He was credited for three days served and will be on probation for one year. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Kira Pearle Reiman, 20, of Sebeka pleaded guilty May 16 to one misdemeanor count of aiding and abetting fifth-degree assault. One felony count of aiding and abetting first-degree burglary was dismissed. Reiman is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 12. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Javier De Jesus Beccerra-Ramirez, 40, of Waite Park was sentenced June 24 to 90 days in jail, stayed 87 days for one year, in two separate cases for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order each. With each case, he was credited for three days served and will be on probation for one year. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Paris Terrill Berry, 45, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty June 22 to one felony count of threats of violence. Berry is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

