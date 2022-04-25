Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Theodore Guy Roemhildt, 58, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty Jan. 20 to one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. A sentencing date has not been set. Judge Matthew Quinn presided.

Jack Mclain Christenson, 23, of Park Rapids was sentenced April 11 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to four days in jail and credited for four days served. Christenson will be on probation for four years and he is required to register as a predatory offender. One felony count of possessing pornographic work and one felony count of prostitution, hiring or agreeing to hire a 13- to 15-year-old, were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Timothy Herbert Hightower, 32, of St. Cloud was sentenced April 12 to 62 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 62 days served and will be on probation for four years. One felony count of threats of violence and two felony counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Alrondin Armel McMorris, 38, of Sartell was sentenced April 13 to 90 days in jail, with 46 days stayed for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 44 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. In another case, McMorris was sentenced to a statutory stay of adjudication for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. With a stay of adjudication, a felony conviction will not be entered on his record if McMorris successfully completes probation. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and credited for 14 days served. McMorris will be on probation for five years. For one misdemeanor count of violation of an order of protection, McMorris was sentenced to 90 days in jail, with 76 days stayed for two years. He will be on probation for two years. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Abdinajib Muhumed Mohamed, 22, of St. Cloud was sentenced April 14 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to 121 days in jail and credited for 121 days served. He will be on probation for five years. One misdemeanor count of fleeing a police officer by foot was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Demar Leshay Burch, 35, of St. Cloud was sentenced April 15 to two years and eight months in prison, stayed five years, and 126 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 126 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of domestic assault and one felony count of fifth-degree drugs were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Victor Siafa Kamara, 27, of St. Cloud was sentenced April 15 to 364 days in jail, with 363 days stayed for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of counterfeiting currency. He was credited for one day served and will be on probation for two years. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Lamont Harold Knox, 36, of St. Cloud was sentenced April 15 to one year and three months in prison, stayed five years, and 181 days in jail for one felony count of domestic abuse no contact order violation. He was credited for 181 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony of fleeing a police officer with a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation were dismissed. In another case, Knox was sentenced to one year and six months in prison, stayed five years, and 181 days in jail for one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for 181 days served and will be on probation for five years. He was also sentenced to one year in jail, with 184 days stayed for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident. He was credited for 181 days served and will be on probation for two years. In another case, Knox was sentenced to one year and nine months in prison, stayed five years, and 181 days in jail for one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for 181 days served and will be on probation for five years. The sentencing is concurrent with the two cases above. In another case, one felony count of domestic assault, two gross misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed. In two cases, one felony count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order each was dismissed. In two cases, one felony count of domestic assault each was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided on all cases.

Christopher Omar Murry, 34, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty April 20 to one felony count of second-degree dangerous weapon firearm assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced July 20. In another case, one gross misdemeanor count of felon in possession of ammo or a firearm, one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

