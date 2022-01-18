Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

James Loran Crane, 49, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 27 to one year in jail, stayed for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault. Crane was credited for 41 days served. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of domestic assault by strangulation was dismissed. Judge Mary Yunker presided.

Abduruf Jara Basher, 62, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 28 to 90 days in jail, stayed for one year, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for three days served and will be on probation for one year. One felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of malicious punishment of a child were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Tyrese Tyrell Montre Jefferson, 27, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 28 to one year and six months, stayed for five years, in prison and 31 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 31 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of domestic assault and one felony count of threats of violence were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jeremiah Lewshawn Stuckey-Taylor, 22, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 28 to five years in prison for one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo and 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. Stuckey-Taylor was credited for 174 days served for the felony and 90 days served for the misdemeanor. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jason Edward Magnotte, 46, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 28 to three years and eight months in prison for one felony count of second-degree burglary. Magnotte was credited for 144 days served. One misdemeanor count of fourth-degree damage to property was dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

Kelvin Edward O’Neal, Jr., 27, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 30 to one year in jail, stayed 354 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for 11 days served. He will be on probation for two years and serve an indeterminate time of community service. In another case, O’Neal was sentenced to one year in jail, stayed for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for six days served and will be on probation for two years. He will also have to complete community service. Five gross misdemeanor counts of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided on both cases.

Frederick Gary, 59, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 30 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Gary will be on probation for five years and was sentenced to 69 days in jail. Gary will also have to complete community service. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Nathan Orlean Rue, 53, of Oak Park, was sentenced Dec. 30 to two years and nine months in prison for one felony count of third-degree drugs. He was credited for 139 days served. In another case, Rue was sentenced to three years and three months in prison for one felony count of third-degree drugs. He was credited for 133 days served. A felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime and a felony count of second-degree controlled substance crime were dismissed.

In another case, Rue was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of fourth-degree drugs with intent to sell. He was credited for 120 days served. One felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed. In a separate case, Rue was sentenced to four years and three months in prison for one felony count of third-degree drugs, sale. He was credited for 120 days served. Judge Michael Jesse presided. Each sentence will be served concurrently. In another case, a felony count of first-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided on each case.

Jonathan James Welle, 37, of Sartell, was sentenced Dec. 30 to seven years and six months, stayed for 25 years, in prison and 180 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited for one day served. He will be on probation for 25 years. One felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Logan Keith Mattson, 26, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Dec. 30 to four years in prison, stayed for 15 years, and 90 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited for one day served. He will be on probation for 15 years. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

