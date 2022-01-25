Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Michael Eugene Laramie, 38, of St. Cloud was sentenced Jan. 3 to 10 years and nine months, stayed for five years, and two terms of 365 days in jail and one term of 95 days in jail for one first-degree felony count of arson. He will be on probation for five years and was credited for 365 days served on each 365-day term and 95 days served on the 95-day term. One felony count of first-degree arson and two felony counts of first-degree arson using combustible or flammable materials were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Randall Lee Hagen, 60, of St. Cloud, plead guilty Jan. 7 to one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Hagen is scheduled to be sentenced March 16. Hagen plead not guilty Nov. 2 to one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault in the same case. Judge William Cashman presided.

Angelica Marie Henry-Schmidt, 21, of Waite Park, was sentenced Jan. 7 to one year and seven months in prison, stayed for five years, and 123 days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substances. Henry-Schmidt was credited for 123 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Karen Schommer presided.

