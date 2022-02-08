Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Geraldo Mena, 36, of Glencoe, was sentenced Jan. 18 to two years and six months in prison for two felony counts of domestic assault. The two sentences will be served concurrently. He was credited for 423 days served. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Jason Gordon Sederstrom Danielski, 28, of Fergus Falls, pleaded guilty Jan. 18 to one felony count of first-degree drugs. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 4. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs, one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and one misdemeanor count of fleeing a police officer by means other than a motor vehicle were dismissed.

In another case, one felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, one gross misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault and one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process were dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on both cases.

Javonte Tyrell Tyson, 28, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Jan. 20 to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault and two years and eight months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for nine days served and the sentencings will be served concurrently. Two felony counts of domestic assault were dismissed.

In another case, Tyson was sentenced to one year and one day in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. The sentences will be served consecutively. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on both cases.

Joshua Isaiah Cline, 26, of St. Cloud, was sentenced to a stay of imposition Jan. 20 for one felony count of third-degree assault. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Cline will be on probation for five years and complete community service. Cline was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 61 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He will be on probation for one year. One felony count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Tanner David Crane, 19, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to one felony count of felon in possession of ammo or a firearm. Crane is scheduled to be sentenced April 6.

In another case, one felony count of first-degree aggravated robbery was dismissed. In another case, one felony count of fourth-degree drugs was dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on all cases.

Sebastian Allan Amundson, 30, of St. Cloud was sentenced Jan. 26 to six years and one month in prison for one felony count of first-degree drug and firearm possession. He was credited for 266 days served. Two gross misdemeanor counts of felon in possession of ammo or a firearm were dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided.

Alexis Chavez-Sebastian, 21, of Waite Park was sentenced Jan. 27 to one year and three months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 42 days served. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided.

Seth Richard Wallin, 30, of St. Cloud pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to two felony counts of violating a no contact order. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 31. Two felony counts of domestic abuse were dismissed.

In another case, three felony counts of domestic assault were dismissed. In another case, one felony count of domestic abuse was dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on all cases.

Steven Douglas Nelson, 41, of Cambridge pleaded guilty Jan. 24 to one felony count of motor vehicle theft. Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced March 16. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Chris Steven Schulte, 51, of Rice pleaded guilty Jan. 28 to one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 6. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Arlesia Shannell Williams, 35, of St. Cloud received to a stay of adjudication Jan. 24 for one felony count of attempting to wrongfully obtain public assistance. With a stay of adjudication, a felony conviction will not be entered on her record if Williams successfully completes terms of probation. Williams will be on probation for three years and complete 40 hours of community service. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

James Loran Crane, 49, of St. Cloud was sentenced Jan. 27 to one year and one day in prison, stayed for five years, for one felony count of threats of violence, He will be on probation for five years. He was sentenced to 36 days in jail and credited for 36 days served. One felony count of second-degree assault was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Ryan Richard Krueger, 41, of Forest Lake was sentenced Jan. 27 to one year and nine months in prison, stayed for five years, and 81 days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. He was credited for 81 days served. Krueger will be on probation for five years. One misdemeanor count of driving after revocation was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Mohamed Hassan Abdi, 24, of Sartell was sentenced Feb. 2 to 27 years and six months in prison for one felony count of kidnapping and three felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Abdi was credited for 412 days served. He will be on a conditional release of 10 years after completing his sentence and be required to register as a predatory offender.

In another case, one gross misdemeanor count of theft was dismissed. In another case, one felony count of third-degree drugs was dismissed Feb. 3. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided on all cases.

