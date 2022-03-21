Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Jared Michael Picht, 34, of Foley, was sentenced March 8 to two years and two months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. Picht was credited for 298 days served. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

More: Cold Spring man faces domestic assault charges

Horace Lamond Wimberly, 29, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 9 to five years in prison, stayed for 15 years, for one felony count of felon in possession of a firearm or ammo. He will be on probation for 15 years. He was also sentenced to two days in jail and credited for two days served. One felony count of third-degree drugs, one felony count of fifth-degree drugs and one felony count of firearm serial number alteration or removal were dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Jose Alejandro Mejia-Bonilla, 50, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 9 to 12 years in prison for one felony count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13. He was credited for 92 days served and will be on conditional release after a 10-year confinement. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

More: Willmar man accused of sexually assaulting child

Sara Ann Brixx, 40, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced March 9 to one year and three months in prison, stayed for five years, and six days in jail for one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance crime. She was credited for six days served and will be on probation for five years.

In another case, one felony count of first-degree drugs sale was dismissed. In another case, one misdemeanor count of dogs at large was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided on all cases.

More: Sauk Rapids woman allegedly sold meth to informant three times in 2021

Story continues

Ahmed Khalis Al Mafreajy, 27, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced March 9 to one year and six months in prison, stayed for five years, and 60 days in jail for one felony count of domestic abuse no contact order violation. He was credited for 33 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

More: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Omar Ahmed Abdi, 29, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 10 to six years in prison for one felony count of refusing to submit to chemical testing. He was credited for 251 days served and will be on conditional release after a confinement of five years. One felony count of first-degree driving while impaired, one gross misdemeanor count of driving after cancellation and one misdemeanor count of giving a police officer a false name were dismissed.

In another case, Abdi was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison, to be served concurrently with the first case, for one felony count of second-degree manslaughter. He was credited for 251 days served. One felony count of third-degree murder was dismissed.

In another case, Abdi was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of fourth-degree controlled substance crime, to be served concurrently with his other sentences. He was credited for 252 days served. One felony count of fourth-degree controlled substance crime was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided on all cases.

More: Sentences, pleas and developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Freddy Lewis Ragsdale, 42, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 10 to one year and nine months in prison, stayed for five years, and 90 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree controlled substance crime. He will be on probation for five years and was credited for 17 days served. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

In another case, Ragsdale was sentenced to one year and three months in prison, stayed for five years, for one felony count of domestic assault. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of domestic assault and one gross misdemeanor count of interference with an emergency call were dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

More: St. Cloud man charged with punching, kicking and poking woman in eye

Romaine Anthony Reid, 23, of Sartell was sentenced March 11 to 364 days in jail, stayed 356 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of threats of violence. He was credited for eight days served. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

In another case, Reid was sentenced March 11 to 90 days in jail, stayed 87 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of domestic abuse no contact order violation. He was credited for three days served and will be on probation for one year. One misdemeanor count of domestic abuse, violating an order of protection was dismissed. Judge Kris Davick-Halfen presided.

More: Rice man charged with choking, threatening to kill woman Friday

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota cases