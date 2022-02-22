Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Jeffry Wayne Johnson, 55, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Feb. 7 to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 45 days served. Two felony counts of domestic assault and one felony count of threats of violence were dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided.

Lee Everett Stephens Jr., 21, of South St. Paul, was sentenced Feb. 7 to 90 days in jail, stayed 73 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He was credited for 17 days served and will be on probation for one year. Judge William Cashman presided.

James Marquis Rumph, 23, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. In another case, Rumph pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. One misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order were dismissed. He is scheduled to be sentenced April 26.

In another case, one felony count of third-degree assault, one felony count of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault against Rumph were dismissed. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on all cases.

Marcus Dewayne Aron, 25, of Minneapolis, was sentenced Feb. 8 to 90 days in jail, stayed 69 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He will be on probation for one year. In another case, Aron was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 69 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. He will be on probation for one year.

In another case, Aron was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 74 for two years, for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 16 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of domestic assault, one gross misdemeanor count of interfering with a 911 call and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided on all three cases.

In another case, Aron was sentenced to a stay of imposition for one felony count of domestic assault. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Aron was sentenced to 12 days in jail. He was credited for 12 days served and will be on probation for five years. Two felony counts of violating a no contact order and one felony count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided on the dismissals and Judge William Cashman presided on the stay of imposition.

James Richard Scholtes, 36, of St. Cloud, pleaded guilty Feb. 8 to one felony count of domestic assault. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 11. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Rahab Sulub Ali, 27, of Brooklyn Park, was sentenced Feb. 10 to three years in prison, stayed for five years, and 147 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree dangerous weapon firearm assault. He was credited for 147 days served and will be on probation for five years. One felony count of terroristic threats was dismissed.

In another case, Ali was sentenced to one year and 11 months in prison, stayed for five years, and 147 days in jail for one felony count of simple robbery. He was credited for 147 days served and will be on probation for five years.

In another case, Ali was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of DWI. He was credited for 90 days served. Two gross misdemeanor counts of fifth-degree drugs, one misdemeanor count of DWI and one misdemeanor count of giving a police officer a false name were dismissed.

In another case, Ali was sentenced to 90 days in jail, stayed 66 days for two years, for one misdemeanor count of DWI. He was credited for 24 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of theft of a motor vehicle was dismissed. Judge Sarah Hennesy presided on all cases.

