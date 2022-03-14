Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in Central Minnesota criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Arrieal Denna Lee, 33, of Sartell, pleaded guilty March 1 to one felony count of third-degree drugs. In another case, Lee pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. She is scheduled to be sentenced July 6. Judge Nathaniel Welte presided on both cases.

Joseph Scott Vogel, 22, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 1 to seven years and six months in prison for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited for 436 days served and will be on conditional release after confinement for 99 years. He is required to register as a predatory offender.

In another case, Vogel was sentenced to five years and two months in prison for one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was credited for 436 days served and will be on a conditional release of 10 years after confinement. Judge Laura Moehrle presided on both cases.

Alexander James Butcher, 27, of Coon Rapids, was sentenced March 1 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of motor vehicle theft. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Butcher was sentenced to 188 days in jail and credited for 188 days served. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Jeremiah Adam Torke, 19, St. Cloud, pleaded guilty March 2 to one felony count of dangerous weapon, drive by shooting toward a person. In another case, Torke pleaded guilty to one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. He is scheduled to be sentenced May 5. Judge Mary Mahler presided on both cases.

Chase Gordon Wozniak, 29, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 2 to eight years and 11 months in prison for one felony count of first-degree drugs. He was credited for 596 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Melvin Charles Kingbird, 58, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 3 to one year and seven months in prison for one felony count of first-degree damage to property. He was credited for 284 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Jordan Charles Mulcahy, 34, of Minneapolis, was sentenced March 4 to three years and three months in prison, stayed for five years, and a staggered jail sentence of 90 days for one felony count of threats of violence. He was credited for five days served and will be on probation for five years. One gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Trenell Earl Rogers, 34, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 4 to three years in prison for one felony count of felon in possession of a dangerous weapon. He was credited for 283 days served. One felony count of first-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one felony count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon were dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Arianna Shaleaka Iashae Cook, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced March 3 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. She was sentenced to five days in jail and was credited for five days served. She will be on probation for five years. Two felony counts of second-degree assault were dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Carl John Fuhrer, 49, of Foley was sentenced March 3 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. Fuhrer will be on probation for five years and was sentenced to 30 days in jail. He was credited for five days served. He may do electronic house arrest in place of 25 days in jail. One felony count of second-degree assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments