Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases covered in the St. Cloud Times.

Deja Angelica Ranzy, 24, of St. Paul, pleaded guilty May 17 to one gross misdemeanor count of harassment of a victim under 18 with reasonable fear of substantial bodily harm. Ranzy is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 20. One felony count of threats of violence, one felony count of first-degree damage to property with foreseeable risk of bodily harm, one misdemeanor count of domestic assault and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving were dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Wyatt Christopher Labeau, 40, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 27 to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of fifth-degree assault. He was credited for 90 days served. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Gene Edward Haring, 57, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 27 to five years and 10 months in prison for one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13. He was credited for 264 days served and is required to register as a predatory offender. Judge Heidi Schultz presided.

Jonathan Christopher Alton, 22, of Coon Rapids, was sentenced June 27 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of engaging in electronic communication relating or describing sexual conduct with a child. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of soliciting a child or someone believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct was dismissed. Judge Laura Moehrle presided.

Davontae Darrell Dixon, 23, of Sauk Rapids, was sentenced June 29 to a stay of imposition for one felony count of discharging a firearm in a municipality. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to two days in jail and was credited for two days served. He will be on probation for two years. One felony count of second-degree firearm assault was dismissed. Judge William Cashman presided.

Kevon Marquiose Washington, 21, of St. Cloud, was sentenced June 29 to four years in prison for one felony count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He was credited for 363 days served. One gross misdemeanor count of carrying a weapon without a permit was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

Cayden Orlin Kohnen, 19, of Roscoe, pleaded guilty July 8 to one felony count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim 14-15 years old. He is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 21. Judge William Cashman presided.

