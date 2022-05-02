Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in St. Cloud-area criminal cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Tito Marquel Smith, 43, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 18 to seven years and one month in prison, stayed five years, and 27 days in jail for one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. He was credited for 27 days served and he will be on probation for five years. One felony count of first-degree drugs sale and one felony count of second-degree drugs sale were dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

Chad Jay Connor, Jr., 21, of Brainerd, was sentenced April 19 to stay of imposition for one felony count of threats of violence. With a stay of imposition, the conviction will be deemed a misdemeanor if probation is successfully completed. He was sentenced to 58 days in jail and was credited for 58 days served. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of domestic assault and two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Wyatt Christopher Labeau, 40, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 20 to one year and one day in prison, stayed five years, and 255 days in jail for one felony count of threats of violence. He was credited for 255 days served and will be on probation for five years. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Uniqueka Laquita Reaves, 33, of Minneapolis, was sentenced April 20 to 90 days in jail, stayed 89 days for one year, for one misdemeanor count of violating a domestic abuse no contact order. She was credited for one day served and will be on probation for one year. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Henry Jesus Corrales, 30, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 20 to one year in jail, stayed 335 days for two years, for one gross misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 30 days served and will be on probation for two years. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Matthew Engelking presided.

Andre Shyron Kidd, 31, of St. Cloud, was sentenced April 21 to eight years and four months in prison for one felony count of first-degree drugs sale. He was credited for 264 days served.

In another case, Kidd was sentenced to five years in prison for one felony count of felon in possession of ammo or a firearm. He was credited for 264 days served. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs and one gross misdemeanor count of fifth-degree drugs were dismissed.

In another case, Kidd was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 92 days served. One felony count of second-degree dangerous weapon non-firearm assault was dismissed. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

In another case, Kidd was sentenced to 90 days in jail for one misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was credited for 90 days served. One felony count of threats of violence was dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided on all cases.

Joshua Luke Brickweg, 45, of Hewitt, was sentenced April 20 to one year and three months in prison, stayed five years, and 159 days in jail for one felony count of domestic assault. He was credited for 159 days served. He will be on probation for five years. One felony count of domestic assault was dismissed. Judge Robert Raupp presided.

