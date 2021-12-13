Courts Watch: Sentences, pleas and other developments in local cases

Editor's note: This weekly report includes new information about Stearns, Benton and Sherburne county criminal cases previously reported in the St. Cloud Times.

Dale Edward Lehman Jr., 50, of Waite Park, was sentenced Nov. 17 to one year and one month in prison, stayed for five years, for one felony count of drugs, causing or permitting a child or vulnerable adult to ingest, inhale or be exposed to meth. Lehman was given credit for 16 days served. He will be on probation for five years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. One felony count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct was acquitted. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Darnell Darron Gray, 37, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 18 to three years in prison, stayed for five years, for one felony count of felon in possession of ammo or a firearm. He was given credit for five days served. He will be on probation for five years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. One felony count of fifth-degree drugs was dismissed. Judge Andrew Pearson presided.

Mathew Jordan Christos, 24, of Clearwater, was sentenced Nov. 19 to 90 days in jail, stayed for two years, for two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault. Christos was given credit for three days served. He will be on probation for two years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. One felony county of third-degree assault, one gross misdemeanor count of interfering or interrupting a 911 call and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault were dismissed. Judge Mary Mahler presided.

Craig Dennis Rapp, also known as Craig Dennis Dahl Jr., 38, of St. Cloud, was sentenced Nov. 17 to one year and three months in prison, stayed for five years, and 30 days in jail for one felony count of third-degree burglary. Rapp was given credit for three days served. If he pays restitution and reports to jail on time, his jail sentence would be reduced to 15 days. He will be on probation for five years, and if he breaks terms of probation, he could spend that time in jail. In another case, one felony count of fifth-degree controlled substance was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

Sarah Maria Buschette, 48, of Oak Park, was sentenced Nov. 17 to four years and 10 months in prison, stayed for 25 years, and 180 days in jail for one felony count of second-degree controlled substance. Buschette was given credit for seven days served. If he reports to jail on time, her jail sentenced would be reduced to 90 days. She will be on supervised probation for 25 years, and if she breaks terms of probation, she could spend that time in jail. One felony count of first-degree controlled substance was dismissed. In another case, one misdemeanor count of driving after revocation was dismissed. Judge Michael Jesse presided.

